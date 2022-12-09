PLEASANTVILLE, NL, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - More accessible and affordable housing is being constructed for households in St. John's with lower incomes.

The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are investing more than $1.8 million to support the construction of eight new affordable housing units on Janeway Place, in Pleasantville, for low-income households. The contract was recently awarded to CAN-AM Platforms and Construction Ltd. The project received $1.85 million in funding through the Government of Canada's Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) as well as through Canada Community Housing Initiative with the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, joined the Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, and the Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MHA for Virginia Waters–Pleasantville to view the construction site today.

Once completed, the development will consist of two, four-unit buildings. Each building will include two fully wheelchair-accessible, one-bedroom units on the main level, and two, one-bedroom units on the second level. Universal Design features will be incorporated throughout the building and include items such as widened exterior and interior doors and hallways, lever-type door handles and faucets.

Energy efficiency will also be a key element in the design and construction of the buildings. These homes will exceed the energy performance requirements of the 2015 National Energy Code for Buildings.

This new development continues to build on the Federal and Provincial Governments commitment to expand affordable housing in Newfoundland and Labrador through the National Housing Strategy. Just this past week, a cost-shared $13.2 million investment was announced to support the construction of 40-unit apartment complex, which will also be located in Pleasantville.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Rapid Housing Initiative is an effective way to stimulate the local economy, provide affordable housing options, and better meet the needs of people here in St. John's and across Canada. I am thrilled to see construction for this project up and running. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

" Access to safe and affordable housing is vital to helping individuals and families build a stable and secure future. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador remains committed to working together with our Federal, Municipal and Indigenous Governments and community partners to develop new housing solutions to support the needs of Newfoundlanders and Labradoreans." – Honourable John G. Abbott Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"I am pleased to see construction starting on these much needed affordable housing units in the District of Virginia Waters-Pleasantville. Continued collaboration and partnership between the province and the Government of Canada is what makes important infrastructure developments like this possible." – The Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MHA for Virginia Waters-Pleasantville

Quick facts:

The RHI is a $2.5 billion program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing.

program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

To ensure that more affordable housing can be built quickly, Budget 2022 proposes to provide $1.5 billion over two years, starting in 2022-23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative.

over two years, starting in 2022-23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative. This new funding is expected to create at least 6,000 new affordable housing units, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused housing projects.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants (with some exceptions), with units in the North and in special access communities intended to be constructed within 18 months.

