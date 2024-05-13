Construction of 29 social and affordable housing units for seniors in Saint-Donat

SAINT-DONAT, QC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec and the Municipality of Saint-Donat marked the start of Phase 2 of Les Résidences du Parc Naturel Habité, a project to build 29 new social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Saint-Donat. The initiative, spearheaded by the organization Les Résidences du Parc Naturel Habité, represents a total investment of more than $16 million.

The event was attended by France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand; Joé Deslauriers, Mayor of Saint-Donat; and Luc Drapeau, President of Les Résidences du Parc Naturel Habité.

The Government of Canada contributed more than $7.1 million to the project under the second Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative. The Government of Quebec is contributing more than $4.5 million in total for this project, including $3.1 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) through the AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan.

The Municipality of Saint-Donat has transferred land for the housing project to the organization.

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Quebec's financial contribution to this project is essential and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with special needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"I want to thank everyone who is contributing to the development of this innovative project, which will improve living conditions for many seniors in Saint-Donat. Your initiative is putting into action our government's strong commitment to improving housing models in Quebec. Your efforts will help provide seniors with healthy, safe, affordable and accessible living environments."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"The Municipality of Saint-Donat and all its departments have proudly supported the working committee tasked with designing and carrying out this project to add housing for our semi-independent seniors. The financial support for the construction of these new units allows us to offer services tailored to the people who helped build the Saint-Donat we know today. Because Les Résidences du Parc Naturel Habité buildings will be located in the heart of the village, residents will be able to access a wide range of businesses and healthcare services within a short walking distance."

Joé Deslauriers, Mayor of Saint-Donat

"I would like to thank the governments of Quebec and Canada as well as the Municipality of Saint-Donat for agreeing to invest in our project to expand Les Résidences du Parc Naturel Habité. Soon, the two phases of this living environment will be combined to create 53 housing units that will allow our seniors to stay in their village and enjoy a great place to live. Thank you to the members of the Board of Directors and the employees who are making this residential community something very special."

Luc Drapeau, President, Les Résidences du Parc Naturel Habité

Up to 23 of the 29 households in the future building could be eligible for the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $400,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Saint-Donat (10%).

over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of (10%). Les Résidences du Parc Naturel Habité has also received over $497,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the Municipality of Saint-Donat .

in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the Municipality of . Phase 1 of Les Résidences du Parc Naturel Habité created 24 housing units for semi-independent seniors.

