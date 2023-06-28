GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, and City of Gatineau are proud to mark the start of construction of the Maison des Apprentis, which will house 25 housing units for people living with intellectual disabilities in Gatineau. This project, led by the Centre d'apprentissage pour la déficience intellectuelle, represents a total investment of over $13.5 million.

The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, is contributing over $2.7 million. The SHQ also guarantees the mortgage taken out by the organization.

Government of Quebec Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The Government of Canada, through the Canada-Quebec Agreement on the Rapid Housing Initiative, is contributing $1.4 million. For its part, Gatineau is contributing more than $2.6 million, including $2 million from the Quebec government under tripartite agreements signed by the city with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Citations :

"Our government is proud to contribute to the realization of this housing project for people living with intellectual disabilities. We must also think of the loved ones of these people, who will be comforted to know that they will be able to benefit from affordable, safe, supportive housing adapted to their needs." - France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister responsible for Housing

"Everyone deserves a safe, affordable home. Thanks to the Government of Canada's investments in affordable housing, Gatineau residents in great need of a home, including people with disabilities, now have 25 more social and affordable housing units. This is just one of the many ways our investments in housing across the country ensure that no one is left behind." - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion

"By helping to fund the services of this new resource, our government is once again demonstrating its commitment to increasing the number of supportive housing units for people living with intellectual disabilities in all regions of Quebec. These people will thus be able to benefit from support that will enable them to thrive and be supported in their everyday activities." - Lionel Carmant, Minister responsible for Social Services

"With the help of the Rapid Housing Initiative, the Maison des Apprentis will create 25 safe, accessible and affordable housing units. This is great news for Gatineau's housing needs, and I'd like to thank the partners involved in this important project for our community, which will make a real difference in people's daily lives. Together, we're building a generation of new housing we can all be proud of." - The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau

"I'm proud to acknowledge all the hard work put in by the directors of the Learning Centre for the Intellectually Handicapped (Les Apprentis), as well as that of our many partners, to make this important announcement today. Our government's investments in housing benefit all clienteles with special needs, including these 25 housing units for people with intellectual disabilities. This investment is particularly welcome in the riding of Chapleau, in Gatineau, in the Outaouais region." - Mathieu Lévesque, MNA for Chapleau and Deputy Government House Leader

"The construction of the Maison des Apprentis, which will house 25 social housing units, once again demonstrates the added value of mobilizing partners to achieve results. It's a project that will make a real difference in our community." - Daniel Champagne, municipal councillor for the Versant district and president of the Comité-choc en logement de la Ville de Gatineau

"The community benefits from encouraging a project like the Maison des Apprentis, just like social housing in general. It's a springboard for combating social exclusion, as well as being in line with the principles of sustainable development based on quality of life, equity, social solidarity, participation and partnership. What's more, this project will create jobs and welcome trainees in social work, cooking, recreology and administration. I'm delighted to be able to say today that the Maison des Apprentis has become a reality." - Robert Parent, President of the Centre d'apprentissage pour la déficience intellectuelle

Quick Facts :

All tenants of this building can benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they do not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $430,250 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Gatineau (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). The Centre d'apprentissage pour la déficience intellectuelle also received $200,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, the SHQ and the City of Gatineau share the funding equally.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ's mission, as a leader in housing, is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens using its expertise and services to citizens. It does so by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html .

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Personnes-ressources: Shiraz Keushgerian, Cabinet du ministre du Logement et de la Diversité et de l'Inclusion, [email protected]; Relations avec les médias, SCHL, [email protected]; Marie Barrette, Directrice des communications, du cabinet de la ministre responsable de l'Habitation, [email protected]; Relations auprès des médias, Société d'habitation du Québec, 418 643-4035, poste 32032, [email protected]