Construction of 14 social and affordable housing units for people living with an intellectual disability in Drummondville

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Drummondville marked the start of Appartenance Drummond, a housing project that will create 14 new social and affordable housing units for people living with an intellectual disability in Drummondville. This project is an initiative of Innov Habitat Drummond and represents total investments of more than $5.4 million.

The event was attended by André Lamontagne, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region, and by Sébastien Schneeberger, Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing. Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development; Stéphanie Lacoste, Mayor of Drummondville; and (to be confirmed) from Innov Habitat Drummond also took part in the announcement.

The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $3.6 million to this project, including nearly $1.6 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the housing co-operative's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed more than $508,000 under the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Drummondville is providing more than $3 million in financial contributions, including more than $2 million from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Quotes:

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Quebec's financial contribution to this project is essential and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with special needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada continues to work with partners like the Government of Quebec to find ways to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, including right here in Drummondville. Together, we're building a generation of new housing we can all be proud of."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I want to thank everyone who contributed to the development of this innovative project, which will improve conditions for people living with an intellectual disability in Drummondville. Your initiative puts into action our government's strong commitment to increasing the number of social and affordable housing units throughout Quebec."

André Lamontagne, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region

"The 14 new units will not only meet Drummondville's housing needs, they will also help improve the quality of life and socialization of people living with intellectual disabilities. This project will make a real difference in the daily lives of these people. Congratulations to all of you for your involvement."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Our government is proud to provide tangible support for the construction of this wonderful project in Drummondville, which will provide people in the community living with an intellectual disability a place to call home. Thanks to this inspiring initiative, these individuals will be able to develop their independence while having access to the care and services they need to develop and maintain their abilities."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"I'd like to congratulate Innov Habitat Drummond for developing this housing project. I'm very proud of the major investments that our government made in this project. This is a wonderful example for all of Quebec that I hope will inspire similar projects."

Sébastien Schneeberger, Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs and Chair of the Committee on Planning and the Public Domain

"The realization of the Appartenance Drummond project is a source of pride for Drummondville. Indeed, offering social and affordable housing in which citizens with an intellectual disability or an autism spectrum disorder can learn to live independently means making a concrete difference in their lives. But, above all, it means equipping and ensuring the dignity of these young people, so that they can live in our community like everyone else. Congratulations to all the partners involved on the success of this project!"

Stéphanie Lacoste, Mayor of Drummondville

"We are particularly proud to provide Appartenance Drummond and its users with a brand-new, safe building fully adapted to the needs of its clientele. This project is the result of a strong partnership between the Office d'habitation Drummond, Innov Habitat Drummond and Appartenance Drummond to meet the needs of our territory's most vulnerable clients. It increases the number of social housing units on the territory, promotes social diversity and facilitates access to decent housing at a reasonable cost. It is a concrete action to reduce the impact of the housing crisis we are experiencing. It demonstrates the proactive approach our region can take to housing."

David Bélanger, Director of Innov Habitat Drummond

"Appartenance Drummond was founded in 2016 to address the concerns of parents who were watching their daughters and sons grow up and wondering what would happen to them after they were gone. From this legitimate concern, a small group of parents embarked on the adventure of establishing a residential resource here in Drummondville. I'm very grateful for the involvement of the federal and provincial governments, the City of Drummondville and our generous donors, who made this project possible. We are very proud to announce that our fundraising campaign for the services to be provided in the home is well underway, and that we have already reached 70% of our objective."





Jean Lauzière, President of Appartenance Drummond

Highlights:

All future tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend just 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $241,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Drummondville (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). Appartenance Drummond is a non-profit organization whose mission is to offer residents the opportunity to develop their full potential, update their life project and acquire maximum autonomy with a view to their integration into an apartment in the community. The organization's services are made possible thanks to financial support from the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec (CIUSSS-MCQ) and generous private donors.

