TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Trois-Rivières marked the groundbreaking of a 10-unit social and affordable housing project in Trois-Rivières for people living with intellectual disabilities. The project, spearheaded by the organization Habitations Logis-vie, represents a total investment of more than $4.9 million.

The event was attended by Jean Boulet, Quebec Minister of Labour and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region and Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Jean Lamarche, Mayor of Trois-Rivières; and Guy Caron, Chair of the Board of Directors of Habitations Logis-vie.

The Government of Quebec has contributed a total of more than $2.3 million to the organization, primarily through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the mortgage loan obtained by organization. The Government of Canada has allocated more than $1.7 million to this project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Trois-Rivières is providing $231,000 and granting a five-year tax credit of nearly $135,000 to support the completion of this housing project.

Quotes:

"Together with our partners, we want to quickly use the available funds so that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. This project demonstrates yet again how important our investments are in the creation of social and affordable housing in all regions of Quebec and for all people with special needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"We're determined to ensure that everyone has a safe place to call home. I'm proud that we've been able to support this project through the Rapid Housing Initiative, in collaboration with the Government of Quebec and the City of Trois-Rivières. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I would like to thank all those who are helping to complete this inspiring project that will enable the clientele served to enjoy a new living environment in Trois-Rivières. The outcome of the combined efforts of many partners will ensure that these individuals benefit from a healthy, affordable, safe and supervised environment."

Jean Boulet, Quebec Minister of Labour, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region and Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières

"Our government is committed to working with communities to rise to the challenge of building more housing in Trois-Rivières and across Quebec. Today's announcement is an important step toward providing more Trifluviens and Trifluviennes living with an intellectual disability with a safe and affordable place to call home. We firmly believe that every citizen deserves to live in an environment that favours their well-being, and this initiative aims to do just that."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain

"This wonderful project will provide stability and support to adults with an intellectual disability. Everything is designed to meet the needs and expectations of those who will live here. Thank you to all the partners who joined forces to help celebrate the diversity and vitality of those who live with an intellectual disability. Supporting their autonomy and the realization of their full potential, while respecting their lifestyles and ways of being, is a goal that we all share."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"The City of Trois-Rivières is proud to support Habitations Logis-vie in building 10 social and affordable housing units. This project embodies our commitment to an inclusive society and our desire to promote self-sufficiency and integration into the Trois-Rivières community. Each tenant is a full-fledged citizen who will benefit from the support needed for a fulfilling, independent life."

Jean Lamarche, Mayor of Trois-Rivières

"We're extremely proud and happy to see construction start on the building that will accommodate 10 adults living with an intellectual disability. They will enjoy a residential environment that fosters their development and self-determination, an environment where they can live a full life. This has been made possible thanks to the significant support of the federal and provincial governments, the City of Trois-Rivières and the many partners we have worked with for the past five years."

Guy Caron, Chair of the Board of Directors, Habitations Logis-vie

Highlights:

All tenants of the future building could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance of more than $172,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Trois-Rivières (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Trois-Rivières (10%). This project has also received $250,000 in funding from the Desjardins GoodSpark Fund.

