MONTRÉAL, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Québec are proud to mark the launch of the expansion of the André-Dumont Pavilion of Maison l'Exode, which will house 5 new social housing units for men and women with substance abuse problems in Montréal.

The federal government, through the Second Canada-Québec Agreement on the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), is investing $955,000 for this expansion project. The Québec government, through the Société d'habitation du Québec, is contributing $549,000.

Located in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough since 1990, the André-Dumont Pavilion is a residential center of the Maison l'Exode organization, which currently offers 17 beds for men and women in a peaceful, safe environment conducive to social reintegration efforts. The expansion of the André-Dumont pavilion is a much-needed initiative that will enable Maison l'Exode to expand its services in the community.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the Government of Canada's investments in housing, men and women with substance abuse issues in Montréal will have more options for their social reintegration thanks to the expansion of the Pavillon André-Dumont. This is just one of the many ways our investments in housing across the country ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government is proud to contribute financially to this expansion project at Maison L'Exode's Pavillon André-Dumont, which will add five rooms for women and men seeking support in their reintegration process. The Société d'habitation du Québec has contributed an additional $549,000, on top of contributions from our agreement with the federal government. I congratulate all the partners who contributed to this project, which meets an important need in Montréal." - France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister responsible for Housing

"With the help of the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government is proud to support the expansion of Pavillon André-Dumont to build 5 new housing units for men and women with substance abuse problems. This is excellent news in terms of meeting the needs of the Hochelaga community, and I would like to thank the partners involved in carrying out this important project for our community, which will make a real difference in the daily lives of these people. Together, we're building a generation of new housing we can all be proud of." - Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing) and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"I congratulate the management of Maison L'Exode, who continue to expand their residential services for people in need of care. I would like to pay tribute to Maison L'Exode for all their hard work. Since 1990, this organization has continued to believe in the potential of each person in a situation of dependence, to succeed in their social reintegration through a proven and certified program in a supportive and motivating living environment." - Lionel Carmant, Minister responsible for Social Services

"Faced with an ever-increasing demand for housing, we are proud to be able to carry out this expansion of the Pavillon André Dumont. As a leader in social reintegration for dependent persons in Québec, we would like to sincerely thank the Government of Canada through its ICRL program, our federal MP Mrs. Soraya Martinez Ferrada, our technical resource group Atelier Habitation Montréal and the architectural firm Rayside-Labossière. Without your respective contributions, we would not be able to improve our service offering. Without your respective contributions, we wouldn't be able to improve our service offering." - Martin Lafortune, General Manager, Maison l'Exode

Quick facts:

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Consult the official page of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for more details.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

