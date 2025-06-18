NOMININGUE, QC, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, the Municipality of Nominingue and the Association Développement Nominingue (ADN) today marked the start of construction of Place Dumas, a seven-unit social and affordable housing project for families and individuals in Nominingue. This project represents an investment of over $2.8 million.

The event was attended by Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; by Francine Létourneau, Mayor of Nominingue; and by Gaétan Courchesne, President of ADN.

The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is providing nearly $1.5 million for this project through the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ). This funding comes from the federal government's $992M contribution to Québec under the Canada-Québec Agreement on the Housing Accelerator Fund, as well as from the $992M investments announced by Québec in its fall 2023 and fall 2024 economic updates. The Municipality of Nominingue is also providing the organization with $45,000, in addition to granting a 35-year tax credit.

Quotes:

"Thanks to the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, our government is tackling the housing crisis across the country. Place Dumas is a perfect example of how all levels of government can work together to build more affordable homes and stronger communities."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Our financial contribution to this project will enable seven households to stay in their community. This project demonstrates once again that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"I'm proud to see this major project get under way in Nominingue. This investment by our government, through the Société d'habitation du Québec, shows our firm commitment to meeting the needs of diverse clienteles in all regions of Quebec. I congratulate ADN for taking the initiative on this project, as well as the many partners and collaborators involved."

Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The Municipality of Nominingue is thrilled to have partnered with ADN for this inspiring project, which will bring new life to our community. I applaud the exceptional work of the ADN volunteers who made this project possible."

Francine Létourneau, Mayor of Nominingue

"With its affordable housing and daycare centre on the way, Place Dumas is a key asset for attracting young families and workers essential to Nominingue's economic vitality. This project contributes directly to the sustainability of businesses and services in our village core."

Gaétan Courchesne, President, Association Développement Nominingue

Highlights:

Three eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Nominingue (10%).

