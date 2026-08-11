Consignaction announces new measures to reduce exceptional wait times in Gatineau

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- In light of exceptional wait times noted at the Consignaction+ return location in Gatineau since its opening, the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction announced today it will implement solutions to further shorten lines and improve the customer experience for Gatineau residents.

Since its opening, the Consignaction+ return site at 84 Jean-Proulx Street in Gatineau has experienced exceptional wait times, well in excess of its operational capacity. Consignaction is fully aware of the inconvenience this entails for Gatineau citizens looking to drop off their redeemable containers.

Initial measures already implemented

In recent months, Consignaction has revised its operations to meet the high demand. This included extended hours and additional resources at the return location to expedite container processing and facilitate operations.

Despite these adjustments, wait times remain particularly high and additional measures are needed.

This exceptional situation stems partly from the region's proximity to Ontario. Consignaction reminds customers that it is illegal to receive deposit refunds in Quebec for containers purchased outside the province and for which no deposit was paid in Quebec.

The reason is simple: only containers purchased in Quebec and for which a Quebec-mandated deposit has been paid may be eligible for a refund.

New return locations in Gatineau

In order to increase recovery capacity and reduce wait times, Consignaction confirms that municipal authorities recently approved the addition of four new return locations in Gatineau over the coming months:

Consignaction+ : 75 Boulevard du Plateau

Consignaction+ : 140 Boulevard Gréber

Consignaction+ : 178 Rue Principale

Consignaction: 1100 Chemin Montréal W.

In addition, three more sites will soon be added in Gatineau.

These new locations will significantly increase the recycling capacity and provide more options for citizens.

These new locations are part of the progressive implementation of the return network planned as part of the Quebec deposit system's modernization.

Measures to counter illegal returns

Consignaction will also implement new procedures to prevent the refund of Quebec deposits on containers purchased outside Quebec.

As a result, residents of Ontario who wish to recover the deposit they paid in Quebec will now be required to use Express Return service exclusively. This measure will come into effect in the next few days.

Consignaction also reserves the right to implement additional verification mechanisms to confirm that the containers were indeed purchased in Quebec and that the deposit was paid there.

Consignaction will continue to closely monitor the situation and reserves the right to add other measures if necessary to ensure the integrity of Quebec's deposit system and maintain an efficient service for Gatineau citizens.

"We are very aware of the inconvenience caused by the exceptional wait times at the Consignaction+ return site in Gatineau," said Jean-François Lefort, Vice-President, Strategy. "While we have already extended hours and added resources on site, we see the need to do more. We will therefore quickly increase the network's capacity in Gatineau and tighten our processes to ensure that only the deposits actually paid in Quebec are refunded and that Gatineau citizens benefit from the service to which they are entitled. It's our responsibility to both provide an effective service to citizens and protect the integrity of Quebec's deposit system."

Participating retailers are still an option to return small quantities

Consignaction also reminds customers that Consignaction return locations aren't the only option for returning containers.

Citizens who have small quantities of containers to return may visit participating retailers in Gatineau who continue to recover redeemable containers. This option avoids the need to stop by a Consignaction+ return location, thereby spreading out volumes across the network. The list of participating retailers is available at https://consignaction.ca/en/carte-des-lieux-de-retour/

Consignaction would like to thank the citizens of Gatineau for participating in the deposit-return system and, above all, for their patience during this period of exceptionally high usage.

About QBCRA/Consignaction

Since 2001, Consignaction programs have been promoting recycling among citizens and businesses. Consignaction is the official brand for promoting the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the general public and stakeholders. The QBCRA is the designated management body for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information: www.consignaction.ca.

SOURCE The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction

Information: [email protected]