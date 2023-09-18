Conservation scientists shed light on some of Canadians' most common nature questions

Ducks Unlimited Canada launches new "Duck Doctor" video series during Science Literacy Week

OAK HAMMOCK MARSH, Man., Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Humans are curious creatures, and nothing piques our interest quite like nature. Questions about species, their habitats and what we ought to know about living in harmony with the country's lands, waters and wildlife come up on the regular. As one of the country's largest and longest-standing conservation organizations, Ducks Unlimited Canada fields thousands of these queries from inquisitive and concerned people throughout the year. To mark Science Literacy Week (September 18-24), its conservation experts have stepped in front of the camera to answer some frequently asked questions about wetlands, waterfowl and wildlife.

Why do some ducks stay north in winter? Ducks Unlimited Canada receives many questions about why some waterfowl stay in Canada and why they aren’t bothered by the cold. In this episode of Duck Doctors, research scientist Matt Dyson provides the answers. The Duck Doctors video series brings Ducks Unlimited Canada scientists to the microphone to answer frequently asked questions about wetlands, waterfowl and wildlife. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Why do some ducks stay north for the winter? Why are dragonflies important? How does blue-green algae affect our favourite lakes? Tune in to Ducks Unlimited Canada's "Duck Doctor" video series on YouTube to find out. Answering the questions are some of the world's foremost researchers with expertise in wetland and spatial ecology, avian demography, statistics, GIS technology, ecosystem services, carbon cycling, knowledge transfer, boreal ecology and more.

"Ducks Unlimited Canada has an 85-year history of delivering conservation science across the country and continues to deliver ground-breaking research that's shaping how people understand the natural world," says Janine Massey, chief marketing and communications officer. "We have recognized a strong appetite amongst our supporters to hear more from our science team and are pleased to offer a growing library of short Duck Doctor videos answering their burning science questions in simple terms."

Science Literacy Week is marked annually and showcases the many ways people can explore and enjoy the diversity of Canadian science. It's an opportunity to learn what goes on in lab rooms and field study sites from those who are delivering innovative research.

Science has been—and continues to be—the backbone of Ducks Unlimited Canada's conservation activities and success. Do you have a question for the Duck Doctors? Send it to us, or reach out to arrange an interview to discuss a topic that has you intrigued and yearning to learn more about Canada's wetlands, waterfowl and wildlife.

Learn more about Ducks Unlimited Canada's science-based conservation at www.ducks.ca/science

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, Ducks Unlimited Canada partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about Ducks Unlimited Canada's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

