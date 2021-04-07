Connecticut Procures Yardi Software for Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Rent Relief powered by Yardi will accept applications, qualify beneficiaries and deposit assistance funds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- The State of Connecticut has begun efforts to deliver emergency rental assistance to qualified beneficiaries using Yardi's Rent Relief software platform. The program, titled UniteCT, is designed to help mitigate COVID-19's economic impact on renters and landlords.

UniteCT is administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing. The program provides direct financial assistance to utility companies and landlords on behalf of eligible households.

The program began accepting applications for emergency rental assistance on March 15, 2021 and have more than 2,200 fully submitted applications by landlords and tenants.

"Our intention for the federal emergency rental assistance funds is to stabilize Connecticut's rental housing market. Our statewide strategy will allow complete oversight of these funds and make it more efficient to deliver assistance where it is needed most. I am reassured knowing that Yardi has the proven experience and technology to make our vision a reality," said Seila Mosquera-Bruno, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Housing.

Rent Relief is a new solution from Yardi® that leverages decades of technology development and client support. Households seeking rental assistance can now log on to Rent Relief to submit applications and upload supporting documentation. Once approved, Rent Relief facilitates the transaction of funds into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

"Programs created by recent stimulus legislation are key to assisting renters and landlords to maintain solvency. Yardi is pleased to be part of economic recovery efforts with Rent Relief, the latest example of nearly four decades of developing full-service technology," said Chris Voss, vice president of affordable housing at Yardi.

State and local housing agencies seeking to expedite and streamline emergency rental assistance programs can contact Yardi at (800) 866-1144 to set up a demonstration.

