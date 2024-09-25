MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale unveils a new web platform designed to popularize the concept of coercive control among the general public and professionals, in a context where it could soon become a criminal offence.

"Talking about coercive control helps to raise awareness, particularly of more subtle forms of violence, among victims, their families and the professionals who care for them. By learning more about coercive control and the risks it represents, we can collectively take action against conjugal violence much earlier in the victims' lives, and well before the worst happens," explains Annick Brazeau, President of the Regroupement.

Tools and stories to understand, identify and address intimate partner violence

This innovative platform - controlecoercitif.ca - offers easy-to-understand content tailored to specific audiences. Faced with the challenge of explaining a new and little-known term, the Regroupement has chosen to offer several ways of exploring it.

The tour begins with an interactive experience featuring women's stories - written and audio - inspired by real-life events. The website allows users to delve into the heart of the content via a library, in which articles and tools can be sorted using filters, or via three guided paths - Comprendre, Repérer, Agir - which suggest a thread of reading. Other users may choose to use the FAQ to learn more about coercive control.

The website, in French for the moment, will be available in English in a few weeks' time, and will be enhanced over time with new content, including videos.

A favourable political and social context

A private member's bill (C-332) to criminalize coercive control has taken several decisive steps in recent months. After being passed unanimously by the House of Commons in June 2024, it is now being studied by the Senate at second reading since September 17.

Following in the footsteps of several other countries before it, Canada could become the 5th nation to make coercive control a criminal offence. "Through our contact with the more than 6,000 professionals we have trained, we have witnessed the transformative power of the notion of coercive control. If such a law were to come into force, it would be all the more necessary to make coercive control known to as many people as possible across Canada," points out Karine Barrette, a lawyer in charge of the Improving Justice System Practices project at the Regroupement.

The new platform announced today is a modest contribution to the large-scale efforts that will have to be made in Quebec and Canada to ensure that victims recognize coercive control, and that the professionals and loved ones around them are able to detect it and act accordingly.

What is coercive control?

Coercive control is a new way of looking beyond visible violence and isolated incidents.

Coercive control refers to a series of strategies used by a partner or ex-partner to isolate, control, terrorize and gradually deprive her victim of freedom.

It's a discreet, gradual takeover of the victim by the partner, without necessarily involving physical violence.

Consult the platform at controlecoercitif.ca.

SOURCE Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale

