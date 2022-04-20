Congratulations to this year's CAJ Awards finalists!

Finalists are listed alphabetically according to the media outlet where they worked at the time their entry was broadcast/published or where the particular entry was broadcast/published. Links to work have been provided where available. For entries that consist of a series or portfolios, the linked item is the first one in the series.

The finalists in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:

Linda Gyulai

A 'monumental scam' to take grandma's land

Montreal Gazette

Justine de L'Église, Mélanie Meloche-Holubowski, Bernard Leduc, Martin Labbé, Mykaël Adam

« C'est notre seule arme » : ils ont braqué leur caméra sur les abus policiers

Radio-Canada – Récits numériques

Jeff Yates, Nicholas De Rosa, Brigitte Noël, Roberto Rocha, Sophie Leclerc

Un empire montréalais de l'arnaque en ligne

Radio-Canada – Récits numériques

Tom Cardoso, Tavia Grant

Reconciliation: Holding the Catholic Church to account

The Globe and Mail

Grant Robertson, Rachel Brady

Suspect science and dangerous games: Behind the scenes at the Olympics, athletes are hurting

The Globe and Mail

The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:

Emily Fagan, Brishti Basu

Victoria driving instructor and columnist Steve Wallace accused of sexually harassing teenage students

Capital Daily, Victoria, B.C.

Tori Marlan

The man who stole a hotel

Capital Daily, Victoria, B.C.

Jackie Hong

Parents left in the dark about sexual abuser at Whitehorse School

CBC News – North (Yukon)

Jackie Hong

Two Vancouver residents break COVID-19 rules, get vaccines in Yukon

CBC News – North (Yukon)

Tanya Foubert

Buried in the Aftermath

Rocky Mountain Outlook, Canmore, Alta.

The finalists in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Timothy Sawa, Ashley Mak, Ilina Ghosh, Evan Kelly, Emily Mathieu, Sean Moreman, Emilie Quesnel, Chris Oke, Arif Noorani

Evil By Design

CBC Podcasts

Sarah Ritchie, Alex Kress, Brian Hill, Rob Johnston, Dila Velazquez, Chris Duncombe, Mike De Souza, Chris Bassett, Dawn Cuthbertson, Brennan Leffler, James Hawkins, Neil Benedict

13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre

Global News

Mercedes Stephenson, Amanda Connolly, Marc-André Cossette, David de la Harpe, Luigi Della Penta, Bryan Mullan, Crystal Oag

Exposing military sexual misconduct among Canada's top brass

Global News – The West Block

Yusuf Zine, Kevin Young, Michelle Shephard, Katie O'Connor

Unascertained

Innerspeak Media / TVO

The finalists in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Nicole Williams, Michelle Allan

False Indigenous identity: an investigation into Morris Blanchard

CBC News – Ottawa

Daniele Hamamdjian

Exiled: Afghanistan's Women in Power

CTV National News

Morgan Black

Family of slain mother and toddler search for justice

Global News – Edmonton

The finalists in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Jacques Poitras

'Jesus was a healer': One man's rage at anti-vaccination pastors in local churches

CBC News – New Brunswick

Thomas Ethier

Comme si ça s'était passé ici

Médias ténois, Yellowknife

Joseph Lopez

Paglalayag: The Philippines To Canada Journey

RED FM – The Filipino Edition, Vancouver

Ryan Funk

We Stand Together

U Multicultural – U Talk, Manitoba

The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:

Valérie Ouellet, Naël Shiab, Sylvène Gilchrist

White men make up a third of Canada's population but a majority of MPs — here's why

CBC News Investigative Unit / Radio-Canada

John Rieti, Angelina King, Katie Swyers, James Wattie

State of Our Schools

CBC News – Toronto

Robyn Doolittle, Chen Wang, Tavia Grant

The Power Gap

The Globe and Mail

Tai Huynh

COVID-19 infection and vaccinations

The Local, Toronto

Kenyon Wallace, Ed Tubb, Brendan Kennedy

Making sense of COVID-19 data

Toronto Star

The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

Michelle Shephard, Ashley Mak, Kim Kaschor, Sarah Melton, Danelle Cloutier, Julia Whitman, Emilie Quesnel, Chris Oke, Arif Noorani, Ryan Thorpe

White Hot Hate

CBC Podcasts

Geoff Leo

Indigenous or Pretender

CBC News – Saskatchewan

Emma McIntosh

Doug Ford donors benefit as fast-tracked developments override environmental concerns

National Observer

Christopher Curtis

Quebec's fentanyl crisis

The Rover / Ricochet

Jane Gerster

RCMP Officer Accused of Sexual Assault Has Been On Paid Leave for 16 Years

Freelance / Vice / J-Source

The finalists in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM are:

Brittany Guyot, Kathleen Martens

Surviving Day Schools

APTN News

Nick Murray

Violence in Nunavut Schools

CBC News – North (Nunavut)

Scott Anderson, Bob McKeown, Rachel Ward

The Vaccine

CBC The Fifth Estate

Anna McKenzie, Bayleigh Marelj, Brielle Morgan, Tessa Vikander, Lindsay Sample

B.C. ministry warned birth alerts illegal and unconstitutional

IndigiNews

Rachel Mendleson, Andrew Bailey, Jennifer Yang

Internal government documents show how Ontario 'watered down' its strategies to keep COVID-19 out of classrooms

Toronto Star

The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:

Ben Nelms

2021 portfolio

CBC News – British Columbia

Cole Burston

2021 portfolio

Freelance

Amber Bracken

Documenting the Wet'suwet'en crisis (portfolio)

Freelance / The Narwhal

Nathan Denette

2021 portfolio

The Canadian Press

Darryl Dyck

Climate Change-Fuelled Disasters (portfolio)

The Canadian Press

The finalists in the SCOOP category will be announced at a later date.

The finalists in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

Ali Raza, CBC Toronto digital team

Barrie Tornado

CBC News – Toronto

Andrew Duffy, Blair Crawford, Liisa Tuominen, Marco Vigliotti, Nicole Feriancek

'Now boys, we're going to charge'

Ottawa Citizen

Patrick Maloney, Jonathan Juha, Randy Richmond, Jane Sims, Dale Carruthers, Jennifer Bieman, Norman De Bono, Heather Rivers

Targeted for Their Faith

The London Free Press

Alyshah Hasham, Wendy Gillis

'The best people in our community.' An outpouring of grief for Muslim family killed in what police say was hate-motivated attack

Toronto Star

Kim Bolan

UN gangster shot dead

Vancouver Sun

The finalists in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Christina Frangou

No Way Out

Freelance / Chatelaine

Matthew Halliday

The Hard Sell of Whale Sanctuaries

Freelance / Hakai Magazine

Katia Gagnon

Au cœur de Covidtown

La Presse, Montreal

Christopher Curtis

Thoughts and Prayers in Cabot Square

The Rover

Nicholas Hune-Brown

The Shadowy Business of International Education

Freelance / The Walrus

Amy Dempsey

Inside a long-term-care home fighting two waves of COVID-19

Toronto Star

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:

Marc Apollonio, Acey Rowe, Jennifer Warren, Shari Okeke, Tanara McLean

The Brightest Licence Plate in Montreal

CBC Radio – The Doc Project

Karyn Pugliese

For Indigenous children in Canada, the legacy of residential schools never ended

National Observer

Louis-Philippe Bourdeau

La soif de justice des Libanais, un an après la dévastation de Beyrouth

Noovo Le Fil

Jane Gerster

The Dark Side of the RCMP

Freelancer / The Walrus

The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

Greg Kelly, Suzanne Dufresne, Nicola Luksic, Nahlah Ayed

In Defence of Domestic Workers

CBC Radio One – Ideas

Inori Roy

"Somebody is Going to Get Hurt"

The Local, Toronto

Tahmeed Shafiq

Trapped in the Ivory Basement

The Local, Toronto

Hilary Beaumont, Christopher Katsarov Luna, Denise Balkissoon, Mike De Souza, Arik Ligeti, Elaine Anselmi, Carol Linnitt

'They care about their plants and not us': for migrant farmworkers in Ontario, COVID-19 made a bad situation worse

The Narwhal

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:

Shushan Bacon

Entrée de portefeuille

APTN National News

Stephanie Kwetásel'wet Wood

Portfolio entry

The Narwhal

Charnel Anderson

Portfolio entry

TVO.org

The finalists in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD are:

Julie Ireton, Falice Chin

Far from bankrupt: inside the corporate structure of one Catholic order

CBC News – Ottawa



Krista Hessey

Portfolio

Global News – The New Reality

Matisse Harvey

Grise Fiord - Le voyage au bout de soi

Radio-Canada – Grand Nord

Patrick White

Portfolio entry

The Globe and Mail

Ryan Thorpe

Genocide on the Prairies

Winnipeg Free Press

The finalists in the SCIENCE AND MEDIA CENTRE OF CANADA ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:

Lisa Johnson, Maggie MacPherson, Ben Nelms, Rhianna Schmunk, Jan Zeschky

In a single week

CBC News – British Columbia

Pierre St-Arnaud

Que fera-t-on de tout ce plexiglas?

La Presse Canadienne

Sarah Cox

Inside the Pacheedaht Nation's stand on Fairy Creek logging blockades

The Narwhal

Michelle Gamage

'Everything Is Burning and Your House Is Gone'

The Tyee

Sean Holman

Fact Checking Patrick Moore, Climate Skeptic

The Tyee

The finalists in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:

Brittany Ekelund, Anushka Yadav, Anukul Thakur, Tricia Sans Chan, Martha Troian, Lara King

Gigoo-Aakoosi: Fish Is Sick

Humber College / Institute for Investigative Journalism / National Observer

Michelle Huynh

The toughest cases of homelessness: Is there a way out?

Mount Royal University / Calgary Journal

Sofia Vavaroutsos, Madison Kelly, Anastasia Anokye, Abigale McCulloch, Gabriella Oteiza

Accountability

Ryerson University

Rhythm Rathi

'Welcome to Canada' benefit for international students? It's a myth

Trent University / Loyalist College / QNet News

Aleisha Langmann, Akhila Menon, Clay Nikiforuk

Inside the raid on Fairy Creek: Violence, Arrest and Media Exclusion

University of British Columbia / Ricochet

