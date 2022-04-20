Congratulations to this year's CAJ Awards finalists!
Apr 20, 2022, 16:01 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce most of the finalists for its 2021 awards program.
Recipients in each category will be announced at the awards gala scheduled for May 28 as part of the CAJ 2022 conference in Montreal. Finalists qualify for special conference rates, and can visit www.caj.ca/CAJ22_EN for more information.
Finalists are listed alphabetically according to the media outlet where they worked at the time their entry was broadcast/published or where the particular entry was broadcast/published. Links to work have been provided where available. For entries that consist of a series or portfolios, the linked item is the first one in the series.
The finalists in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:
Linda Gyulai
A 'monumental scam' to take grandma's land
Montreal Gazette
Justine de L'Église, Mélanie Meloche-Holubowski, Bernard Leduc, Martin Labbé, Mykaël Adam
« C'est notre seule arme » : ils ont braqué leur caméra sur les abus policiers
Radio-Canada – Récits numériques
Jeff Yates, Nicholas De Rosa, Brigitte Noël, Roberto Rocha, Sophie Leclerc
Un empire montréalais de l'arnaque en ligne
Radio-Canada – Récits numériques
Tom Cardoso, Tavia Grant
Reconciliation: Holding the Catholic Church to account
The Globe and Mail
Grant Robertson, Rachel Brady
Suspect science and dangerous games: Behind the scenes at the Olympics, athletes are hurting
The Globe and Mail
The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:
Emily Fagan, Brishti Basu
Victoria driving instructor and columnist Steve Wallace accused of sexually harassing teenage students
Capital Daily, Victoria, B.C.
Tori Marlan
The man who stole a hotel
Capital Daily, Victoria, B.C.
Jackie Hong
Parents left in the dark about sexual abuser at Whitehorse School
CBC News – North (Yukon)
Jackie Hong
Two Vancouver residents break COVID-19 rules, get vaccines in Yukon
CBC News – North (Yukon)
Tanya Foubert
Buried in the Aftermath
Rocky Mountain Outlook, Canmore, Alta.
The finalists in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category are:
Timothy Sawa, Ashley Mak, Ilina Ghosh, Evan Kelly, Emily Mathieu, Sean Moreman, Emilie Quesnel, Chris Oke, Arif Noorani
Evil By Design
CBC Podcasts
Sarah Ritchie, Alex Kress, Brian Hill, Rob Johnston, Dila Velazquez, Chris Duncombe, Mike De Souza, Chris Bassett, Dawn Cuthbertson, Brennan Leffler, James Hawkins, Neil Benedict
13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre
Global News
Mercedes Stephenson, Amanda Connolly, Marc-André Cossette, David de la Harpe, Luigi Della Penta, Bryan Mullan, Crystal Oag
Exposing military sexual misconduct among Canada's top brass
Global News – The West Block
Yusuf Zine, Kevin Young, Michelle Shephard, Katie O'Connor
Unascertained
Innerspeak Media / TVO
The finalists in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:
Nicole Williams, Michelle Allan
False Indigenous identity: an investigation into Morris Blanchard
CBC News – Ottawa
Daniele Hamamdjian
Exiled: Afghanistan's Women in Power
CTV National News
Morgan Black
Family of slain mother and toddler search for justice
Global News – Edmonton
The finalists in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:
Jacques Poitras
'Jesus was a healer': One man's rage at anti-vaccination pastors in local churches
CBC News – New Brunswick
Thomas Ethier
Comme si ça s'était passé ici
Médias ténois, Yellowknife
Joseph Lopez
Paglalayag: The Philippines To Canada Journey
RED FM – The Filipino Edition, Vancouver
Ryan Funk
We Stand Together
U Multicultural – U Talk, Manitoba
The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:
Valérie Ouellet, Naël Shiab, Sylvène Gilchrist
White men make up a third of Canada's population but a majority of MPs — here's why
CBC News Investigative Unit / Radio-Canada
John Rieti, Angelina King, Katie Swyers, James Wattie
State of Our Schools
CBC News – Toronto
Robyn Doolittle, Chen Wang, Tavia Grant
The Power Gap
The Globe and Mail
Tai Huynh
COVID-19 infection and vaccinations
The Local, Toronto
Kenyon Wallace, Ed Tubb, Brendan Kennedy
Making sense of COVID-19 data
Toronto Star
The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:
Michelle Shephard, Ashley Mak, Kim Kaschor, Sarah Melton, Danelle Cloutier, Julia Whitman, Emilie Quesnel, Chris Oke, Arif Noorani, Ryan Thorpe
White Hot Hate
CBC Podcasts
Geoff Leo
Indigenous or Pretender
CBC News – Saskatchewan
Emma McIntosh
Doug Ford donors benefit as fast-tracked developments override environmental concerns
National Observer
Christopher Curtis
Quebec's fentanyl crisis
The Rover / Ricochet
Jane Gerster
RCMP Officer Accused of Sexual Assault Has Been On Paid Leave for 16 Years
Freelance / Vice / J-Source
The finalists in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM are:
Brittany Guyot, Kathleen Martens
Surviving Day Schools
APTN News
Nick Murray
Violence in Nunavut Schools
CBC News – North (Nunavut)
Scott Anderson, Bob McKeown, Rachel Ward
The Vaccine
CBC The Fifth Estate
Anna McKenzie, Bayleigh Marelj, Brielle Morgan, Tessa Vikander, Lindsay Sample
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts illegal and unconstitutional
IndigiNews
Rachel Mendleson, Andrew Bailey, Jennifer Yang
Internal government documents show how Ontario 'watered down' its strategies to keep COVID-19 out of classrooms
Toronto Star
This award is kindly sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund.
The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:
Ben Nelms
2021 portfolio
CBC News – British Columbia
Cole Burston
2021 portfolio
Freelance
Amber Bracken
Documenting the Wet'suwet'en crisis (portfolio)
Freelance / The Narwhal
Nathan Denette
2021 portfolio
The Canadian Press
Darryl Dyck
Climate Change-Fuelled Disasters (portfolio)
The Canadian Press
The finalists in the SCOOP category will be announced at a later date.
The finalists in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:
Ali Raza, CBC Toronto digital team
Barrie Tornado
CBC News – Toronto
Andrew Duffy, Blair Crawford, Liisa Tuominen, Marco Vigliotti, Nicole Feriancek
'Now boys, we're going to charge'
Ottawa Citizen
Patrick Maloney, Jonathan Juha, Randy Richmond, Jane Sims, Dale Carruthers, Jennifer Bieman, Norman De Bono, Heather Rivers
Targeted for Their Faith
The London Free Press
Alyshah Hasham, Wendy Gillis
'The best people in our community.' An outpouring of grief for Muslim family killed in what police say was hate-motivated attack
Toronto Star
Kim Bolan
UN gangster shot dead
Vancouver Sun
The finalists in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:
Christina Frangou
No Way Out
Freelance / Chatelaine
Matthew Halliday
The Hard Sell of Whale Sanctuaries
Freelance / Hakai Magazine
Katia Gagnon
Au cœur de Covidtown
La Presse, Montreal
Christopher Curtis
Thoughts and Prayers in Cabot Square
The Rover
Nicholas Hune-Brown
The Shadowy Business of International Education
Freelance / The Walrus
Amy Dempsey
Inside a long-term-care home fighting two waves of COVID-19
Toronto Star
The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:
Marc Apollonio, Acey Rowe, Jennifer Warren, Shari Okeke, Tanara McLean
The Brightest Licence Plate in Montreal
CBC Radio – The Doc Project
Karyn Pugliese
For Indigenous children in Canada, the legacy of residential schools never ended
National Observer
Louis-Philippe Bourdeau
La soif de justice des Libanais, un an après la dévastation de Beyrouth
Noovo Le Fil
Jane Gerster
The Dark Side of the RCMP
Freelancer / The Walrus
The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:
Greg Kelly, Suzanne Dufresne, Nicola Luksic, Nahlah Ayed
In Defence of Domestic Workers
CBC Radio One – Ideas
Inori Roy
"Somebody is Going to Get Hurt"
The Local, Toronto
Tahmeed Shafiq
Trapped in the Ivory Basement
The Local, Toronto
Hilary Beaumont, Christopher Katsarov Luna, Denise Balkissoon, Mike De Souza, Arik Ligeti, Elaine Anselmi, Carol Linnitt
'They care about their plants and not us': for migrant farmworkers in Ontario, COVID-19 made a bad situation worse
The Narwhal
The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:
Shushan Bacon
Entrée de portefeuille
APTN National News
Stephanie Kwetásel'wet Wood
Portfolio entry
The Narwhal
Charnel Anderson
Portfolio entry
TVO.org
The finalists in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD are:
Julie Ireton, Falice Chin
Far from bankrupt: inside the corporate structure of one Catholic order
CBC News – Ottawa
Krista Hessey
Portfolio
Global News – The New Reality
Matisse Harvey
Grise Fiord - Le voyage au bout de soi
Radio-Canada – Grand Nord
Patrick White
Portfolio entry
The Globe and Mail
Ryan Thorpe
Genocide on the Prairies
Winnipeg Free Press
The finalists in the SCIENCE AND MEDIA CENTRE OF CANADA ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:
Lisa Johnson, Maggie MacPherson, Ben Nelms, Rhianna Schmunk, Jan Zeschky
In a single week
CBC News – British Columbia
Pierre St-Arnaud
Que fera-t-on de tout ce plexiglas?
La Presse Canadienne
Sarah Cox
Inside the Pacheedaht Nation's stand on Fairy Creek logging blockades
The Narwhal
Michelle Gamage
'Everything Is Burning and Your House Is Gone'
The Tyee
Sean Holman
Fact Checking Patrick Moore, Climate Skeptic
The Tyee
The finalists in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:
Brittany Ekelund, Anushka Yadav, Anukul Thakur, Tricia Sans Chan, Martha Troian, Lara King
Gigoo-Aakoosi: Fish Is Sick
Humber College / Institute for Investigative Journalism / National Observer
Michelle Huynh
The toughest cases of homelessness: Is there a way out?
Mount Royal University / Calgary Journal
Sofia Vavaroutsos, Madison Kelly, Anastasia Anokye, Abigale McCulloch, Gabriella Oteiza
Accountability
Ryerson University
Rhythm Rathi
'Welcome to Canada' benefit for international students? It's a myth
Trent University / Loyalist College / QNet News
Aleisha Langmann, Akhila Menon, Clay Nikiforuk
Inside the raid on Fairy Creek: Violence, Arrest and Media Exclusion
University of British Columbia / Ricochet
Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 522 entries for the 2021 awards program.
We thank all those who submitted their work for consideration and congratulate the finalists listed above. We look forward to further recognizing and celebrating your work.
The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 1,200 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.
www.caj.ca | www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists | www.twitter.com/CAJ
SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists
For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president - 289-387-3179, [email protected]; Jason Markusoff, Awards committee chair - [email protected]
Share this article