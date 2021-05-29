Congratulations to the 2020 CAJ Awards recipients!

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism.

This included presenting the McGillivray Award to Tom Cardoso, whose Bias Behind Bars entry published in the Globe and Mail was chosen as the best from among the program's seven investigative award-winners. His work looked into risk assessments used within Canada's correctional system and how the data proves they are biased and support the continuation of systemic racism in our jails.

Earlier in the evening, Cardoso's work had been named the recipient in the data journalism category.

Data journalism pioneers David McKie and Fred Vallance-Jones were also honoured with the Charles Bury Award for their outstanding contributions to Canadian journalism.

The CAJ Awards were presented online this year, with finalists invited to participate in a video conference that was also livestreamed on the CAJ's Facebook page.

The recipient in the WRITTEN NEWS category is:

Aaron Derfel

Public health, police find bodies, feces at Dorval seniors' residence: sources

Montreal Gazette

The recipient in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category is:

Tori Marlan

The Behind-the-Scenes Story of How Ignored Warnings at William Head Allowed a Killer to Escape

Capital Daily – Victoria, B.C.

The recipients in the BROADCAST FEATURE category are:

Ken Volden, Josh Shiaman, Rick Westhead, Matt Cade, Craig Chambers, Adam Fair, James Judges, Curry Leamen, Karl Roeder, Scott West, Kevin Fallis

The Problem of Pain

TSN

The recipients in the BROADCAST NEWS category are:

Holly Moore, Brittany Guyot

Writing home / Carving home

APTN Investigates

The recipients in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Bre McAdam, Matt Olson

She's Gone

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The recipient in the DATA JOURNALISM AWARD is:

Tom Cardoso

Bias Behind Bars

The Globe and Mail

The recipients in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

Christopher Curtis, Virginie Ann

Threats, fines and fear: A dump on Mohawk land overflows with industrial waste

Ricochet / The Eastern Door

The recipient in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category is:

Aaron Vincent Elkaim

State of erosion: the legacy of Manitoba Hydro

The Narwhal

The recipients in the SCOOP category are:

Avery Haines, Kevin O'Keefe, Kirk Neff, Jerry Vienneau, André Lapalme, Brett Mitchell, Anton Koschany

Victim 1

CTV's W5

The recipients in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

Nancy Waugh, Ken MacIntosh, Aly Thomson, Shaina Luck, Preston Mulligan, Haley Ryan, Angela MacIvor, Anjuli Patil, Cassidy Chisholm, Brett Ruskin, Elizabeth McMillan, Kayla Hounsell, Eric Wooliscroft, Brian MacKay, Monty Mosher, Jennifer MacMillan, Melissa Friedman

Nova Scotia's Gunman Rampage

CBC News – Nova Scotia

The recipients in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Catherine Morency, Yannick Pinel

Toutes les femmes sont à risque

Radio-Canada - Médias numériques

The recipients in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:

Mark Kelley, Virginia Smart, Karen Wirsig, Aileen Mcbride, Andy Hincenbergs

Bitter Harvest

CBC News – The Fifth Estate

The recipient of the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD is:

Bryan Eneas

Portfolio entry

CBC News – Saskatchewan

The recipients in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

Molly Thomas, Shelley Ayres, Kathlene Calahan, Kirk Neff, Paul Flynn, Brett Mitchell, Anton Koschany

Fields of Wrath

CTV's W5

The recipient in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD is:

Anya Zoledziowski

Portfolio entry

Vice News

The recipient in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category is:

Jimmy Thomson

Grizzlies at the Table

Freelance / BESIDE

The recipients in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:

Karina Zapata, Nathan Woolridge

Bad Blood

Mount Royal University / Calgary Journal

Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 410 entries for the 2020 awards program.

The CAJ congratulates all the recipients and finalists and thanks all those who submitted entries for consideration. Many judges once again noted the excellent quality and breadth of work contained within the pieces submitted into the program.

Journalists continue to produce striking, important, and meaningful work that educates, informs, exposes, uncovers, affects change, and makes our communities better places to live. The CAJ is proud to play a role in recognizing the best of this work on an annual basis.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 900 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

