Congratulations to the 2020 CAJ Awards finalists!

Winners in each category will be announced at a special live online event on May 29. In the coming weeks, finalists will receive information on how to participate in this event, which will also be publicly streamed via the CAJ's Facebook page.

Finalists are listed alphabetically according to the media outlet where they worked at the time their entry was broadcast/published or where the particular entry was broadcast/published. Links to work have been provided where available. For entries that consist of a series or portfolios, the linked item is the first one in the series.

The finalists in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:

Shanifa Nasser

She was restrained by hospital guards and later died. A security camera was 'purposely turned' as it happened

CBC News – Toronto

Aaron Derfel

Public health, police find bodies, feces at Dorval seniors' residence: sources

Montreal Gazette

Molly Hayes

Tow Truck Turf Wars

The Globe and Mail

Grant Robertson

The Breakdown of Canada's Pandemic Early Warning System

The Globe and Mail

Katrina Clarke, Steve Buist, Joanna Frketich

House of Horrors: Hamilton's Rosslyn Retirement Residence

The Hamilton Spectator

The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:

Tori Marlan

How Thousands of Canadian Care Home Residents are Being Sedated With Potentially Deadly Drugs

Capital Daily – Victoria, B.C.

Tori Marlan

The Behind-the-Scenes Story of How Ignored Warnings at William Head Allowed a Killer to Escape

Capital Daily – Victoria, B.C.

Clara Pasieka

Mass shooting alert sent to Amercians, students, but not Nova Scotians

Telegraph-Journal – New Brunswick

Drew Brown

Unmasking Donny Dooley: Newfoundland's Most Wanted Troll

The Independent – Newfoundland & Labrador

Grant LaFleche

COVID-19 in Niagara

The Standard – St. Catharines, Ont.

The finalists in the BROADCAST FEATURE category are:

Cullen Crozier, Kenneth Jackson

The Death Report

APTN Investigates

Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Simcha Jacobovici, Afua Hirsch, Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper, Yaron Niski, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, Felix Golubev

Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Associated Producers / Cornelia Street Productions / documentary Channel / CBC

Melissa Mancini, Katie Pedersen, William Wolfe-Wylie, David Common, Simon Parubchak

Are nursing homes above the law? Exposing repeat offenders

CBC News – Marketplace

Gillian Findlay, Linda Guerriero, Elizabeth McMillan, Lisa Mayor, Liz Rosch

13 Deadly Hours

CBC News – The Fifth Estate

Ken Volden, Josh Shiaman, Rick Westhead, Matt Cade, Craig Chambers, Adam Fair, James Judges, Curry Leamen, Karl Roeder, Scott West, Kevin Fallis

The Problem of Pain

TSN

The finalists in the BROADCAST NEWS category are:

Holly Moore, Brittany Guyot

Writing home / Carving home

APTN Investigates

Kenneth Jackson, Cullen Crozier

'It's horrific. It really is': The suicide deaths of two teens in care raise questions about child welfare in Ontario

APTN National News

Avery Haines, Shelley Ayres, Kevin O'Keefe, Heidi Miller, André Lapalme, Jerry Vienneau, Kirk Neff

The Tarnished Badge

CTV's W5

Rebecca Collard

Lebanese Give Up on Lebanon (no link available)

Freelancer / CBC News

The finalists in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Janice Johnston, Elise von Scheel, Trevor Howlett, Paul Moore

Alberta municipal affairs minister took Hawaii vacation, sources say

CBC News – Edmonton & Calgary

Ariana Kelland

Killing Time

CBC News – Newfoundland & Labrador

Lindsay Jones

The summer of fear: How a wanted man preyed on children

Freelance / CBC News – Nova Scotia

Bre McAdam, Matt Olson

She's Gone

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:

Albert Leung, Ashley Burke, Dexter McMillan, Diana Swain, Druv Sareen, Elizabeth Thompson, Jim Williamson, Jonathan Montpetit, Jonathon Gatehouse, Jorge Barrera, Juliana Perkins, Madeline McNair, Marc Baby, Marie-Hélène Hétu, Matthew Pierce, Meghan Sardesai, Richard Grasley, Simon Nakonechny, Stephanie Dubois, Andreas Wesley, William Wolfe-Wylie

The Big Spend

CBC News

Melissa Mancini, Katie Pedersen, William Wolfe-Wylie, David Common

Overwhelmed and Underprepared | COVID-19 in long-term care homes, a data series

CBC News - Marketplace

Philippe Langlois, Annabelle Blais

Les pires lacs du Québec

Le Journal de Montréal

Tom Cardoso

Bias Behind Bars

The Globe and Mail

Kenyon Wallace, Marco Chown Oved, Ed Tubb, Brendan Kennedy

Investigating for-profit ownership in long-term care homes

Toronto Star

The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

Larry Pynn

The Lone Wolf That Was Loved to Death

Freelance / Hakai Magazine

Éric Bachand, Andréanne Baribeau, Amine Beckoury, Stéphane Bédard, Jean-Philippe Bélanger, Joanne Belluco, Dominique Demers, Étienne Fortin-Gauthier, Jackson Ho, Aime Majeau Beauchamp, Antoine Pétin, James Poll, Gisèle Quenneville, Jacques-Normand Sauvé, Martin-André Young

Immigration francophone en Ontario: il faut se parler

ONFR+ / Groupe Média TFO

Christopher Curtis, Virginie Ann

Threats, fines and fear: A dump on Mohawk land overflows with industrial waste

Ricochet / The Eastern Door

Sharon J. Riley, James Wilt, Emma Gilchrist, Sarah Cox, Lindsay Jones, Raina Delisle, Elaine Anselmi, Arik Ligeti

Carbon Cache

The Narwhal

The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:

Carlos Osorio

2020 portfolio (no single link available)

Freelance

Jesse Winter

Portfolio - 'Shut Down Canada': The RCMP raids on Wet'suwet'en territory

Freelance / Vice.com / The National Observer

Nathan Denette

Portfolio: 2020 A Year Like No Other (no single link available)

The Canadian Press

Amber Bracken

In photos: Wet'suwet'en matriarchs arrested as RCMP enforce Coastal GasLink pipeline injunction

The Narwhal

Aaron Vincent Elkaim

State of erosion: the legacy of Manitoba Hydro

The Narwhal

The finalists in the SCOOP category are:

Tom Fennario

'Everyone called him Sivuak'

APTN National News

Meghan Grant

Hero with a secret

CBC News – Calgary

Avery Haines, Kevin O'Keefe, Kirk Neff, Jerry Vienneau, André Lapalme, Brett Mitchell, Anton Koschany

Victim 1

CTV's W5

Sarah Cox

Top B.C. government officials knew Site C dam was in serious trouble over a year ago: FOI docs

The Narwhal

Terry Pender

The Oberlander Files: The secret history of the last suspected Nazi war criminal in Canada

The Record, Waterloo Region

The finalists in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

Nancy Waugh, Ken MacIntosh, Aly Thomson, Shaina Luck, Preston Mulligan, Haley Ryan, Angela MacIvor, Anjuli Patil, Cassidy Chisholm, Brett Ruskin, Elizabeth McMillan, Kayla Hounsell, Eric Wooliscroft, Brian MacKay, Monty Mosher, Jennifer MacMillan, Melissa Friedman

Nova Scotia's Gunman Rampage

CBC News – Nova Scotia

Joan Bryden, Jim Bronskill

Docs suggest bureaucrats were nudged to look to WE Charity for student program

The Canadian Press

Jimmy Thomson

'She was absolutely adored': Iranian scientist spent her life fighting for Indigenous voices in conservation

Freelance / The Narwhal

Jennifer Yang

Ontario developing 'last resort' guidelines on which patients to prioritize if hospitals are overwhelmed by critical COVID-19 cases

Toronto Star

Kim Bolan, Gordon Hoekstra

Alleged money launderers killed, wounded in Richmond shooting

Vancouver Sun

The finalists in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Jane Gerster

Elliot, an alcoholic, asked his parole officer for help. She sent him back to prison

GlobalNews.ca

James Bagnall

Too many blind spots

Ottawa Citizen

Bruce Deachman

Inside an Ottawa hospital's COVID-19 ward

Ottawa Citizen

Catherine Morency, Yannick Pinel

Toutes les femmes sont à risque

Radio-Canada - Médias numériques

Amy Smart

The people who cared for him: How a single COVID-19 case moved through the system

The Canadian Press

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:

Trina Roache

Racism Lives Here Too

APTN Investigates

Shaina Luck

Case challenges 'horrific' prison surveillance some consider harsher than solitary confinement

CBC News – Nova Scotia

Mark Kelley, Virginia Smart, Karen Wirsig, Aileen Mcbride, Andy Hincenbergs

Bitter Harvest

CBC News – The Fifth Estate

Avery Haines, Brett Mitchell, Riley Nimens, Jerry Vienneau, Kirk Neff, Denis Langlois, Anton Koschany

Prisoner in Paradise

CTV's W5

Arvin Joaquin

Inside the second wave of the HIV epidemic in the Philippines

Freelance / Xtra

The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

Sarah Rieger, Joel Dryden

Inside the slaughterhouse

CBC News – Calgary

Molly Thomas, Shelley Ayres, Kathlene Calahan, Kirk Neff, Paul Flynn, Brett Mitchell, Anton Koschany

Fields of Wrath

CTV's W5

Jacob Serebrin

Dying for movies: Suicide highlights labour issues in Canada's visual effects sector

The Canadian Press

Jimmy Thomson

'You're out there alone': whistleblowers say workplace abuse hides true impacts of B.C.'s trawl fishery

The Narwhal

Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Jennifer Yang

More than 180 workers at this Toronto bakery got COVID-19 — but the public wasn't informed. Why aren't we being told about workplace outbreaks?

Toronto Star

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:

Stephane Gunner

Portfolio – Maamuitaau

CBC North-Québec

Bryan Eneas

Portfolio entry

CBC News – Saskatchewan

Steph Kwetásel'wet Wood

Portfolio entry

The Narwhal

The finalists in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD are:

Zoe Tennant

Portfolio – Unreserved

CBC Radio

Matt Simmons

Portfolio entry

The Narwhal

Liam Harrap

What's in a name? The story of Mt. Begbie

Revelstoke Review

Brendan Kennedy

As standoff at '1492 Land Back Lane' heats up in Caledonia, land defenders say, 'This is a moment for our people to say no'

Toronto Star

Anya Zoledziowski

Portfolio entry

Vice News

The finalists in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:

Rob Smith

Burning Down the House

APTN Investigates

Jimmy Thomson

Grizzlies at the Table

Freelance / BESIDE

Susan Nerberg

Thawing Arctic permafrost seems like a distant threat. It's not.

Freelance / Broadview

Sarah Cox

British Columbia's looming extinction crisis

The Narwhal

Andrew Nikiforuk

Threatened by Coal, Ranchers Take the Kenney Government to Court

The Tyee

The finalists in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:

Karina Zapata, Nathan Woolridge

Bad Blood

Mount Royal University / Calgary Journal

Samanah Ali

Muslim problems: praying on campus

Ryerson University / RUtv News

Josh Scott, Alex Cyr

Adoption of surveillance tech for online exams sparks student backlash at Ryerson

Ryerson University / The Ryersonian

Grace Smith

In Harm's Way

Ryerson University / Ryerson Review of Journalism

Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 410 entries for the 2020 awards program.

We thank all those who submitted their work for consideration and congratulate the finalists listed above. We look forward to further recognizing and celebrating your work.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 900 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

www.caj.ca | www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists | www.twitter.com/CAJ

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president - 289-387-3179, [email protected] ; Jason Markusoff, Awards committee chair - [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.caj.ca/

