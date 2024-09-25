CONFERENCE SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - IC Capitalight Corp. ("Capitalight" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: IC) announces that management plans to attend several investor conferences across the next ten months to introduce the Company to new investors. Capitalight has committed to attend three conferences:

November 20 – 23, 2024 management will attend and present at the New Orleans Investment Conference held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. 2024 will be the 50 th year of this event. The conference website is Home - New Orleans Investment Conference (neworleansconference.com)

– 23, 2024 management will attend and present at the held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. 2024 will be the 50 year of this event. The conference website is Home - New Orleans Investment Conference (neworleansconference.com) March 17 - 19, 2025 management will attend and present at the Precious Metals & Energy Investment conference in Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich . Further information about the event is available online at Swiss Mining Institute (SMI) – European Mining Investment

management will attend and present at the conference in Dolder Grand Hotel in . Further information about the event is available online at Swiss Mining Institute (SMI) – European Mining Investment June 3 – 5, 2025 Capitalight management will attend THE Mining Investment Event of the North in Quebec City . Further information about this conference is available at THE Mining Investment Event of the North.

Regarding the booking of conferences Capitalight CEO Brian Bosse said "our exploration camp is planned to run until 30 September 2024. Results are expected to be available in November. Based on initial field observations, it is already clear to Capitalight management that our 'boots on the ground approach' will have an attractive exploration story to tell.

We wish to tell audiences that Capitalight is exploring its 450 sq km of prospective claims with anomalous mineralization noted over a 30km strike, roughly centered on the Blue Lake Adit where a previous bulk sample in the 1980's outlined were estimated to be 4.8 million tonnes at 0.87% Cu, 0.52% Ni, 0.84 g/t Pt+Pd (as reported by La Fosse Platinum Group and T. Clark, 1991). Locally grades up to 4.03g/t Pt, 16.5g/t Pd, 2.94% Cu, 0.12% Ni have been noted. Sufficient work has not been done to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The economic viability of deposits such as these has not been established. In general, these historical estimates are included herein only as an example of the type and grade potential of PGE mineralization in our Blue Lake Project area.

The message also includes that management owns almost half of all company shares and are fully invested in the project's success. We have chosen these three conferences based upon past experience to focus on the best return of effort and money spent."

EXPLORATION UPDATE

Field work consisting of 4 geologists and geo-technician teams have been working since August sampling prospective geology and noting mineralization. Summer season exploration ends circa 30 September 2024. A three-person gravity survey team plus a two person LIDAR team are also in camp. Copper mineralization in massive sulfides have been identified for the first time in a new zone near the southern claims boundary.

OPTION GRANT

16 September 2024 the company granted via director approval incentive options to consultants whom are not insiders nor employees of the company. 1,000,000 options were granted with 19 September 2028 expiry, $.095 exercise price and vesting date 1 April 2025.

About Capitalight

IC Capitalight Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "IC". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.capitalight.co

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas R. MacQuarrie, P.Geo. (B.C.) Geology & Geophysics, Director, who is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.Historical Resources: The author has not verified historical tonnage and grade estimates. These estimates, while believed to be reasonable, predate the bankruptcy of Group Platine de la Fosse in the early 1990's, and were made too early to be in accordance with National Instrument 43–101 standards. These figures do not represent a resource as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and should not be relied upon by investors. In general, these historical estimates are included herein only as an example of the type of deposits known to occur within the Blue Lake region and are not necessarily indicative of other mineralized zones within the specific Blue Lake Project area.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Offerings, including the size of the Offerings and the proceeds thereof, the proposed use of proceeds and the closing date of the Offerings. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, conditions in the equity financing markets, stock market volatility, unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions, the termination of any agreement governing the Offerings, changes in laws or permitting requirements, failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management Discussion & Analysis.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE IC Capitalight Corp.

Brian Bosse, Director and Chief Executive Officer, IC Capitalight Corp., [email protected], +14168445712