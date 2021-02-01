Conexus Credit Union provides the best Service Experience amongst Canadian Banking firms according to Surviscor report

Surviscor's 2020 Canadian Banking Service Level Rankings

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan-based Conexus Credit Union provides the best customer service experience amongst Canadian digital banking firms as measured by the 2020 Surviscor Service Level Assessment review. Alberta-based Servus Credit Union and BC-based Envision Financial rounded up the top three while RBC Royal Bank was the highest-ranking big bank at 10th, responding to general enquiries 46 hours longer than Conexus Credit Union. The complete firm rankings and review highlights can be found at Surviscor 2020 Canadian Banking Service Level Review .

Top 5 Canadian Digital Banking Service Levels Rank Firm Score 1 Conexus Credit Union 92% 2 Servus Credit Union 75% 3 Coast Capital Savings 57% 4 Assiniboine Credit Union 42% 5 Envision Financial 41%

"To say that 2020 has been a challenging year would be an understatement but the fact that 2020 was the 5th straight year that a credit union is the top firm and little to no signs of Canada's big banks in the top 10 is concerning," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor Group. "We commend Conexus Credit Union for its efforts as clearly the global pandemic did not distract them from providing exceptional service while many others have used the obvious excuse to explain poor service," added Mr. LaCoste.

"We focus on creating experiences that are transformational, not just transactional. We do this by trying to create simple, personalized and empowering experiences for our members. Delivering on this became even more important as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as we navigated the changing needs of our members. Enhancing digital delivery and accessibility, while creating new service options of banking from a distance was a huge priority in 2020, and we invested significantly in proactively connecting with our members, while also being available and responsive when members were trying to connect with us" said Jacques DeCorby, Executive Vice President Retail Banking.

"Our member's financial well-being drives everything we do, and this recognition confirms we are on the right track as we continue our efforts to delivery exceptional experiences how and when a member needs it."

The review, now in its 16th year, analyzes the service interaction methods, service availability and 163 'mystery shopping' service interactions per Canadian banking firm, sent between January 1st, 2020 and December 31st, 2020. The 2020 review expanded slightly from its 15-year history of focusing on the service interactions by including the extent of contact choices available to digital banking customers and the availability of them, from both the pre-login and login areas of all digital platforms.

For further information on the Surviscor Canadian Digital Banking Service Level Experience scorCard, visit Surviscor Canadian Banking Service Level Experience .

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

SOURCE Surviscor Inc.

For further information: Surviscor Inc., Mr. LaCoste, President, [email protected], www.surviscor.com

Related Links

www.surviscor.com

