Conexus Credit Union provides the Best Consumer Banking Service Experience in Canada according to Surviscor report.

Surviscor Canadian Consumer Banking Service Level Rankings

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - For the second straight year, Saskatchewan-based Conexus Credit Union provides the best customer service experience amongst Canadian consumer banking firms as measured by the 2021 Surviscor Consumer Banking Service Level Experience review. Alberta-based Servus Credit Union and Manitoba-based Assiniboine Credit Union rounded up the top three while National Bank of Canada was the highest-ranking big bank at 7th. The analysis consisted of 157 interactions per firm and included 32 Canadian consumer banking firms.



Top 10 Canadian Consumer Banking Service Levels

Rank Firm Score

1 Conexus Credit Union 92%

2 Servus Credit Union 68%

3 Assiniboine Credit Union 63%

4 Alterna Savings 49%

5 Motive Financial 45%

6 Coast Capital Savings 42%

7 National Bank of Canada 40%

8 Simply Financial 38%

9 Meridian Credit Union 37%

10 Steinbach Credit Union 36%

"The results clearly indicate that the current state of electronic-based customer service in Canadian consumer banking is not designed in the best interest of Canadians. In terms of electronic customer service, the big banks are forcing consumers into interaction spaces that serve the banks' best interest, not the consumer, despite marketing otherwise," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor Group. "This is the 7th straight year a credit union sits on top of the rankings, and we commend Conexus Credit Union, not only for its repeat win, but more importantly for its dominance in the space over the past several years," added Mr. LaCoste.

"At Conexus, we're continually looking at how we can better serve our members. We know it's the advice we provide, not the transactions we process, that makes the difference for our members," says Mary Weimer, Chief Advice Officer, Conexus Credit Union. "Our members' financial well-being drives everything we do. It's not just a statement but a concept we live by that motivates us to bring our very best. Recognitions such as this help confirm we are on the right track as we continue our efforts to deliver exceptional experiences how and when our members need it."

The review, now in its 17th year, analyzes the service interaction methods, service availability and 157 service interactions with each firm, sent between January 2021, and December 2021. The complete firm rankings and full review highlights can be found at Surviscor | Blog | Canada's BEST and WORST Consumer Banking Customer Service Experiences .

