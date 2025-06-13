Concordia Shanghai Breaks Ground on Visionary New Rittmann Center

State-of-the-art facility will transform student life through the arts, athletics, and wellness.

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Concordia International School Shanghai is set to break ground on a major redevelopment of the Rittmann Center, expanding the iconic facility into a modern, 13,710-square-meter multi-purpose hub designed to support student excellence in academics, the arts, athletics, and wellness.

Named after former Head of School Dr. David Rittmann, the Rittmann Center was first completed in December 2007, with a purpose to enhance the school's creative arts education.

Concordia International School Shanghai breaks ground on visionary new Rittmann Center.

More than five times the size of the current building, the new Rittmann Center marks one of the largest facility investments in the school's history. Designed to serve students across all divisions, it embodies Concordia's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and holistic education.

The new center will house:

An eight-lane, 25-meter competition pool with spectator seating for 240

A professional-grade theater with seating for over 500—a major upgrade from the current 330

Purpose-built music classrooms for band, choir, and strings

Six dedicated practice rooms, three ensemble rooms, and a 170m² drama studio

Four expansive art studios filled with natural light and designed for creative exploration

Two underground floors and four above ground, maximizing space while maintaining a compact campus footprint

A green roof and infrastructure built to meet LEED II certification standards, continuing the school's focus on sustainability

Architects from Ennead have worked closely with the school to shape a building that's not only functional but inspiring, incorporating advanced acoustic treatments, energy-efficient HVAC systems, and student-centered design principles to support 21st-century learning and performance.

"The Rittmann Center has long been a space where students shine," said Dr. Eric Semler, Head of School. "This new facility will take that to the next level—empowering students to explore their passions, build confidence, and thrive in a community that celebrates their talents."

Construction will begin after the end of the 2024–25 school year and is expected to be completed by July 2027. To minimize disruption to learning, the school has implemented:

Phased construction scheduling tied to school breaks

Sound barriers, vibration dampeners, and dust suppression systems

Dedicated traffic flow systems to avoid student movement areas

"This is more than a building project - it's an investment in our students' future. It's about creating an environment where future generations can learn, perform, and grow," added Dr. Semler.

About Concordia International School Shanghai

Founded in 1998, Concordia International School Shanghai is a co-educational day school that offers a comprehensive American-style education to students from Preschool through High School. Located in Jinqiao, an international community in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, we are dedicated to cultivating the unique gifts of our students in any areas they are passionate about. Our approach focuses on nurturing every student through a journey of personal and academic growth, offering innovative academic programs, enriching extracurricular activities, and instilling strong character and values.

SOURCE Concordia International School Shanghai

Brandon Fisher, [email protected], 021-5899 0380 ext. 5004, www.concordiashanghai.org; Joan Wu [email protected], 021-5899 0380 ext. 5008, www.concordiashanghai.org