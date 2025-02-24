SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Concordia International School Shanghai has been honored with the International School Award 2025 for its student-run social enterprise, Xiaohusai, which has been making a difference in China's southwestern Yunnan province. The school is named one of the 14 winners of the award this year, out of nearly 200 applications worldwide.

Hosted by ISC Research, the International School Awards celebrate strategic initiatives at international schools that showcase great learning, innovation, and community participation. These initiatives are rooted in central pillars that support intercultural understanding, diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, as well as one or more of the UN SDGs (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals).

Xiaohusai is a prime example of Concordia's service learning outcomes. Named after the small village in rural Yunnan, the social enterprise was founded and has been run by a group of Concordia students since 2016. Partnering with a local Shanghai company, they procure organic tea from Yunnan farmers at fair market prices, pack and sell it. Their goal is to guarantee local farmers receive fair pay for their tea, in return, allowing them to better support their children's education and improve life in the village.

Since its conception, Xiaohusai has impacted around 1,000 people of the village, and directly supported six families through scholarships especially funding for the local girls' education.

"By directly purchasing tea from the farmers, we ensure that their suppliers are paid above-market wages and free from the exploitation of conventional middlemen. The direct-trade approach is the short-term aspect, while the long-term component is the impact of education," says the Xiaohusai team. In 2022, Xiaohusai even brought home the Excellent Charity Organization Nominee Prize of the Pramerica Fosun Spirit of Community Awards.

Every year, fresh faces from Concordia's high school body join the Xiaohusai crew, and the student-run organization gets schoolwide support to tell the story of Xiaohusai village to the community. Being able to cooperate with the school allows the team to grow Concordia's service initiative and leave behind a legacy for years to come.

Every summer, the team visits the village to assess the impact, chat with the villagers, help pick and roast tea and identify new infrastructure projects and areas of need. Students have the opportunity to practice running a real business, gaining skills in leadership, management, marketing, communication, product design, economics and financial management, accounting, sales, business ethics, and any role they may take on within the team.

Since its founding in 1998, Concordia Shanghai intentionally looks for ways to offer support or raise awareness about local or global issues by engaging students and the community at large in meaningful service. From raising funds for gift bags for migrant children in Shanghai to helping build computer labs in Nepalese schools, service has been at the heart of Concordia's mission, reflecting its dedication to shaping well-rounded individuals who lead with compassion and purpose.

About Concordia International School Shanghai

Concordia International School Shanghai is a leading international school renowned for its rigorous academic programs, holistic education approach, and vibrant community spirit. With a focus on nurturing bright futures, the school offers a wide range of opportunities for students to grow academically, socially, and personally, preparing them to thrive in an ever-changing world.

