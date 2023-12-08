With Bill 41, Ontario passes landmark legislation with all-party support to protect victims of human trafficking from coerced debt.

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Concord Adex Survivors Fund, along with government partners, business leaders, and community members gathered today at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to announce that Bill 41, The Protection From Coerced Debts Incurred In Relation to Human Trafficking Act, has successfully passed its third and final reading in the Ontario legislature with all-party support.

Richard Dunwoody of Concord Adex Survivors Fund, Warren Askew of PortsToronto, Michelle Hughes of WB Insurance, Chris Glover, MPP Spadina-Fort York, Derek Grieve, WB Insurance and Neil Pakey, Nieuport Aviation. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

This Bill provides a legislative framework to prohibit the collection of coerced debts, and prohibits coerced debts from being taken into consideration when determining whether to provide credit services or products. The successful implementation of Bill 41 requires transparency and the involvement of all stakeholders, while prioritizing the protection of human trafficking survivors.

The Concord Adex Survivors Fund, an initiative of the Seeds of Hope Foundation, has been a beacon of hope for survivors of human trafficking since 2021. By providing safe, affordable housing and post-secondary education support, the Fund has been instrumental in helping survivors rebuild their lives post-exploitation.

This holiday season, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will host three 'Angel Trees', each adorned with hundreds of acrylic angels symbolizing survivors of human trafficking. These trees serve as a poignant reminder of the pervasive issue of human trafficking in communities across Canada.

"Survivors of human trafficking have been stuck in shelters and unable to move on with their lives because of fraudulent debts incurred in their names by their traffickers. This Bill is a step towards relieving some of those debts so survivors can heal and move on with their lives."

- Chris Glover, Member of Provincial Parliament for Spadina-Fort York.

"This landmark legislation is a crucial step forward in the fight against human trafficking, ensuring that victims are not further victimized by fraudulent debts incurred as a result of their trafficking. We are grateful for the cross-party support this bill has received, demonstrating our shared commitment to this critical issue. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by human trafficking."

- Richard Dunwoody, Founder of Project Recover and Concord Adex Survivors Fund.

"As the owner and operator of a key transportation hub in downtown Toronto, we recognize that we have a responsibility to equip our staff with knowledge and awareness that could disrupt and effect a positive outcome. We are committed to continuing to speak up and take action to help disrupt human trafficking in our communities and applaud MPP Glover and his colleagues at Queens Park for taking decisive action in support of victims and their recovery."

- Warren Askew, Vice President, Airport, PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

"PortsToronto and Nieuport Aviation's support of the Concord Adex Survivors Fund Seeds of Hope donation drive began in 2021. Since that time, we've together raised funds for housing and post-secondary education for victims of human trafficking, and have also made important inroads in educating passengers, employees and everyone passing through our terminal building about the devastating impact of human trafficking. Today marks a significant step forward with the passing of Bill 41 and we commend Concord Adex Survivors Fund for their passion and persistence in supporting survivors post-exploitation."

- Jennifer Quinn, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Nieuport Aviation, owner and operator of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

About Concord Adex Survivors Fund

About the Seeds of Hope Foundation

The Seeds of Hope Foundation is a Canadian registered charity. Its mission statement is to build self-sustaining communities that create the conditions to enable individuals who are at a crossroads in their lives develop their livelihood, learning and creative potential through engagement with each other in learning activities, social enterprises and community endeavours. Donations are processed through the Seeds of Hope Charity Foundation and managed by them through an oversight committee of sponsors, educators and business leaders.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output. Billy Bishop Airport supports 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations, and facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals.

Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards. With a focus on cleaner, greener and quieter operations, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has made significant upgrades in recent years to achieve its sustainability goals, which are reported on an annual basis. Billy Bishop Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto

