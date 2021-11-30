The crucial need for public education is highlighted in new research by The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking , the only national charitable organization dedicated to ending human trafficking. The research reveals:

About three-in-four Canadians (77%) don't feel they can recognize the signs of human trafficking**

Despite the proliferation of human trafficking across Canada , more than half (57%) of respondents either don't believe or are unaware that human trafficking is happening in their community**

Only 15 percent of respondents believe that Canadian citizens are victims of human trafficking*

This data shows the need for a sustained and well-resourced education campaign in Canada, and The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking is ready to help. Education and accessing help can start with just one phone call.

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking operates

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline, a confidential, multi-lingual service that is available 24/7.

If you suspect that you or someone you know may be being exploited,

if you want to access support, or if you want to learn more, call 1-833-900-1010

or reach out via chat at www.canadianhumantraffickinghotline.ca.

Contrary to popular belief, it's not people being smuggled into Canada who are often victims of human trafficking - anyone can be a victim.

"The reality is that the pandemic did not reduce the prevalence of human trafficking in Canada," says Julia Drydyk, Executive Director, The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking. "This proves most women and girls being sex trafficked are Canadian – a fact not known by 60 percent of Canadians**. And the prevalence of sex trafficking is only poised to increase as COVID-19 restrictions ease. The time to act is now."

Complicated Issues. Three Steps Towards a Solution

Human trafficking is a complicated issue. The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking encourages Canadians to take three steps to help make a difference:

Educate yourself about human trafficking Pay attention to the signs of human trafficking Contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010

Step 1: Educate Yourself

Traffickers have mastered the process of luring, grooming and trafficking women and girls, and they exploit our lack of awareness to perpetuate this gross act of exploitation. Here are some key points to know:

Sex trafficking touches all Canadian communities. It is a nationwide issue.

Canadian communities. It is a nationwide issue. Many people misunderstand how victims/survivors are trafficked: 44 percent of Canadians believe that sex trafficking involves smuggling or kidnapping, while another 22 percent aren't sure**. In fact, women and girls are often lured by someone they know, such as a friend or boyfriend.

Sex trafficking impacts every demographic group, every region of Canada and every income level, which is why it is up to all of us to make a difference.

To educate yourself about the issue, click here.

Step 2: Pay Attention – Know the Signs

Family and friends play a critical role in preventing human trafficking and supporting those who are impacted by these appalling and traumatic acts. It is essential that Canadians pay attention and know the signs. While no single indicator proves that a girl or woman is being trafficked, a combination of these signs should raise red flags. Contact the Hotline if someone you know:

Exhibits a sudden change in behaviour (i.e., acts in a fearful, anxious, submission or nervous manner and is excessively concerned about displeasing a partner)

Is being isolated by a new romantic interest or friend with less and less contact with friends and family

Rarely responds to phone calls and/or messages and disappears for long periods of time

Suddenly has expensive clothing, purses, shoes, nail services, etc.

Is involved in a fast-moving relationship where there is a large difference in age or financial status

Is in possession of excess cash outside their financial means

Is dressed in age-inappropriate clothing

Does not have control over their own money, cellphone, or ID

Has visible scars or injuries, such as bruises around the wrists or cigarette burns on their arms or legs

Avoids eye contact; has another person speak for them

For a more robust list of signs of human trafficking, click here.

Step 3: Contact the Hotline – 1-833-900-1010 or www.canadianhumantraffickinghotline.ca

If you think you or someone you know may be being exploited, trust your instincts: call the Hotline or connect through the website. Even if you aren't completely sure that what you are noticing is human trafficking, you are encouraged to call.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline operates confidentially 24 hours per day, 365 days a year. It is a national service, offering support in more than 200 languages, including 27 Indigenous languages that can be accessed by phone, chat, webform and email. Independent of the police or the government, the Hotline has partnered with over 900 service providers nationwide, allowing staff to connect callers with localized expertise and services that meet their unique needs.

"Our Hotline Response Team Members receive more than 60 hours of victim-centered training," continues Ms. Drydyk. "They do not judge; they do not share any information unless requested to do so by the caller; and they do not push solutions, but instead offer potential options. They understand, and they are waiting for your call. One connection can make a difference and put us one step closer to ending this disgusting system of sexual exploitation and violence."

About Human Trafficking

Human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation, harbouring and/or exercising control, direction, or influence over the movements of a person to exploit that person, typically through sexual exploitation or forced labour. Victims, who are disproportionately women, are deprived of their livelihoods, and coerced into providing labour and/or sexual services that profit traffickers. Traffickers do this through exploitation, which often involves intimidation, control, deception, manipulation, abuse of vulnerability, force, sexual assault, and threats of further physical violence to victims and their loved ones. Human trafficking is classified as an indictable offence under Section 279 of the Criminal Code of Canada and Section 118 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

About The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking

Human trafficking in Canada is occurring at shocking levels. It is a sophisticated act that demands coordinated and integrated solutions.

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking is the only national charity dedicated to ending all types of human trafficking in Canada. In 2019, the organization launched the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline, a 24/7, multi-lingual service that can be accessed via phone, chat, webform, and email.

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking also operates as the national "backbone" organization working on this issue. We do this by working with governments, companies, and service providers to facilitate collaboration, identify best practices, and advance change towards ending trafficking in our country. For more information on The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, please visit www.canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca.

For more information, or to speak with a representative of The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, please contact: Emma Ninham, Strategic Objectives

* Results from online survey conducted by NielsenIQ from September 15 – 28, 2021. The target population was the general public in Canada with a sample size of 1,503. Based on recent Census information, weights were applied on region, age and gender to ensure that data is representative and can be projected to the universe.



** Angus Reid Survey Methodology: Survey of Canadian adults (n=1,514). In-field: November 15 – 17, 2021. Margin of error: +/- 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The sample was balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education.

SOURCE The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking