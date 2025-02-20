New Campaign Challenges Canadians to Rethink What They Know About Human Trafficking

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking has launched "Human Trafficking: It's Not What You Think," a national campaign to challenge harmful myths and help Canadians recognize the real signs of trafficking.

"Too many people equate human trafficking with kidnappings and strangers in white vans," said Julia Drydyk, executive director of the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking. "In reality, it often starts with someone the victim knows and trusts. If Canadians don't unlearn these myths, they risk missing the real signs."

A Call to See the Reality Behind the Myths

The campaign builds on findings from a January 2024 Angus Reid poll, which revealed that 85% of Canadians want to help fight trafficking, yet 95% say they need more tools to identify it.

"Canadians want to help, but a lack of awareness is a huge barrier," Drydyk added.

Traffickers exploit people facing housing or economic instability, psychological distress, or social isolation. Through grooming, manipulation, pressure, and coercion, they pull victims into the commercial sex industry.

"Many victims don't even realize they are being trafficked because they've been manipulated into believing they consented."

A Multi-Platform National Effort

The campaign will reach Canadians through:

Digital ads on social media, dating apps, and streaming services

Public awareness materials in transit shelters and high-traffic areas

Educational resources to help Canadians recognize and respond

Promotion of the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline (1-833-900-1010)

Raising Awareness So Victims Can Get Help

"By reshaping the conversation, we can ensure that more victims are identified—but most importantly, that they know help is available," said Drydyk. "Traffickers rely on a lack of awareness to operate in the shadows. The more Canadians know, the harder it becomes for them to hide."

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline offers confidential, 24/7 support for victims and survivors. Since its launch, the hotline has:

Received over 19,799 contacts, including calls, webchats, emails, and tip reports

Identified over 2,035 cases of human trafficking in Canada

Recognized over 3,196 victims and survivors

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the hotline at 1-833-900-1010 or visit canadianhumantraffickinghotline.ca.

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking is a national charity dedicated to ending all types of human trafficking in Canada.

SOURCE The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking

