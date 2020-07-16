CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, NL, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in creating inclusive recreation spaces will play a key role in ensuring Newfoundland residents have modern facilities to support a healthy community.

Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment; and His Worship Terry French, Mayor of Conception Bay South, announced funding for a new community park in Conception Bay South.

The project will see the construction of new outdoor public park, including an inclusive accessible playground, a dual-recreational, year-round surface, which will be a splash pad in summer and ice rink in the winter. In addition, it will include washroom facilities, a stage, walking trail, parking and subsequent civil and electrical work needed for the park. The new park will improve access to recreational infrastructure for local residents and visitors. The project will be completed in various phases.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $907,000 and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing more than $906,000 towards this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan. The Town of Conception Bay South is providing over $906,000 and will benefit from a $279,000 Tax rebate.

This is one in a series of important project announcements that will be made across the province over the coming weeks. We are working cooperatively to support jobs, improve our communities and build confidence as we safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

Quotes

"Investing in accessible recreation infrastructure is essential to building healthy and resilient communities. The construction of this new park in Conception Bay South is great news for the community as it provides a place for residents and families to connect and stay active. We are proud to work with our partners to deliver this important project to the community."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This project demonstrates the positive things which can be accomplished when the Federal, Provincial and Municipal levels of government work together. As a result of this partnership and investment, residents of Conception Bay South and surrounding areas will have improved accessible recreational experiences at their beautiful new community park."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment

"Through this funding, the Town of Conception Bay South is able to build on its vision of being a family-orientated community of choice. We are very excited that today we've officially broken ground to our new community park, which will be a fully inclusive play area. Having a safe and welcoming space where all children can play is very important and Council believes that everyone, especially every child, should be given equal opportunity. I would like to thank the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment, Minister Derrick Bragg, MP Ken McDonald, and MHA Barry Petten for their constant commitment to help our town and our residents."

His Worship Terry French, Mayor of Conception Bay South

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $486 million towards over 540 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nl-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 819-271-9349, [email protected]; Lynn Robinson, Media Relations, Municipal Affairs and Environment, 709-691-9466, [email protected]; Maggie Hynes, Communications Manager, Conception Bay South, 709-834-6500 extension 704, conceptionbaysouth.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

