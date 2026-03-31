Celebrations begin this April!

MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - This year marks a major milestone for Complexe Desjardins: 50 years since its opening. In honour of this half-century of history, Complexe Desjardins has a special anniversary program planned--and everyone's invited to come celebrate!

On April 3, 1976, Complexe Desjardins officially opened its doors, quickly becoming a symbol of Montreal's modern, vibrant culture. With a spectacular central square, La Grande-Place, the building quickly became a bustling hub for shopping, services, culture and business.

Complexe Desjardins has evolved along with the downtown core, keeping pace with the needs of a changing metropolis and remaining a gathering place for generations of visitors. It holds true to its mission of offering activities accessible to all, and by continuing this tradition, it contributes to the vitality of a busy, dynamic and welcoming city centre. Complexe Desjardins is proud to be a part of it all.

"For 50 years, Complexe Desjardins has played a unique part in the lives of Montrealers. As a busy hub, meeting place and event venue, it's an icon of downtown Montreal's urban and cultural landscape. We're thrilled to celebrate this anniversary with the public and to continue making this space a gathering place for generations to come," said Christian Dubeau, Vice-President, Real Estate Services at Desjardins Group.

Anniversary programming you won't want to miss!

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Complexe Desjardins will be hosting special activities for the public that will start in the next few days.

For example, visitors can come and add their smile to a digital mosaic. A photo booth will be available onsite to create a shared work made up of the faces of people who've visited Complexe Desjardins--whether for decades or for the first time.

From April 16 to June 4, every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., music will fill La Grande-Place at Complexe Desjardins with midday DJ sessions that will take visitors on a musical trip through time from the 1970s to the 2020s. Come enjoy your lunch in downtown Montreal with some feel-good tunes. Additional celebrations will happen over the summer, so stay tuned for more.

Mitsou Gélinas joins 50th anniversary celebrations

Media personality and entrepreneur Mitsou Gélinas will be the spokesperson for Complexe Desjardins's 50th anniversary celebrations. She'll star in a series of three videos, which will be posted on Complexe Desjardins's social media accounts starting in mid-April. Mitsou Gélinas has a special connection with Complexe Desjardins, where she marked a major milestone.

"I'm so happy to be a part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Complexe Desjardins. It's a special place for me. It's where I sang on TV for the very first time, at six years old, alongside my dad. It's a vivid memory that really connects me to this iconic location, even to this very day," said Mitsou Gélinas.

A 50-year legacy inspiring the future

Today, Complexe Desjardins remains a must-visit destination in the heart of downtown. It's a shopping mall, community space and a true extension of the Quartier des Spectacles. It plays an active role in the local cultural scene, thanks to its strategic location, regular events and La Grande-Place, which hosts many public events year after year.

On its 50th anniversary, Complexe Desjardins continues to evolve with more modern spaces and major renovations that will be unveiled in fall 2026. This work will revitalize its commercial spaces and enrich visitors' experience.

To learn about the history of Complexe Desjardins, go to:

50th anniversary

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About Complexe Desjardins

Complexe Desjardins is located in Montreal's downtown core, in the centre of the bustling Quartier des Spectacles. It's one of the city's largest and busiest mixed-use buildings. Three office towers and a shopping mall surround a bright indoor public square featuring a spectacular fountain. The perimeter is lined with restaurants and shops offering a full range of products and services. Its one-of-a-kind design is filled with natural light and stunning architectural details. There's no other space quite like it.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]