LINCOLN, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Three streets in the community of Beamsville, within the Town of Lincoln, will undergo major improvements through the federal government's Active Transportation Fund (ATF) that will help to connect locals, businesses and tourists to the community. Thanks to a combined investment of more than $2.9 million, upgrades will enhance road use and safety for all modes of transport.

Construction on Aberdeen Road will deliver a safer and more pedestrian and cyclist friendly experience. The addition of new streetlights and a dedicated paved shoulder will make it easier for residents to walk, ride and roll, which will encourage more people to be outside and be active. New speed bumps will help to slow the flow of traffic, enhancing safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Greenery and tree plantings along the road will help to beautify Aberdeen Road, while reducing heat island effects.

Lincoln Avenue will undergo similar enhancements to Aberdeen Road, including new streetlights, traffic calming measures, dedicated cycling lanes, sidewalks and landscaping. Curbs will be added to the street, helping to separate the road from the boulevard and improve stormwater management. These enhancements will not only support greater pedestrian use of Lincoln Avenue, but also increase its lifespan.

Improvements on Greenlane will improve access to the proposed transit station and support the expected growth in the area. Today's investment will help build a new crosswalk, and install streetlights, curbs, and landscaping. A new multi-use path along Greenlane will also provide pedestrians and cyclists with safe options to move and connect through the community.

Investments in active transportation are key to helping Canadians live active, healthy lifestyles and promoting affordable, green transportation options. Multipath networks are an important source of exercise and connection to the community. Trails, sidewalks, footbridges, and cycling lanes all promote social equity among vulnerable communities and reduce Canadians' carbon footprint.

Quotes

"The federal government recognizes that active transportation plays an essential role in boosting local economies and tourism. The availability of well-maintained roads, trails, sidewalks, and paths ensures that community members and visitors can continue to access Beamsville and all it has to offer."

Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Many thanks to the Government of Canada for recognizing and rewarding communities like ours that prioritize investments in transportation improvements, active transportation and sustainability. These projects will accommodate growth in our community while implementing measures that will keep Lincoln safe and beautiful for residents and visitors."

Her Worship Sandra Easton, Mayor of the Town of Lincoln

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,790,560 through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) towards the improvements to the three roads in Beamsville . The Town of Lincoln is contributing $1,193,726 .

through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) towards the improvements to the three roads in . The is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Town of Lincoln Transportation Master Plan

https://www.lincoln.ca/council-administration/community-plans/transportation-master-plan

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Liliana Busnello, Manager of Corporate Communications, Town of Lincoln, 905-563-2799 ext. 230], [email protected]