Competition in the digital age: Competition Bureau unveils its 2020-2024 vision

OTTAWA, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Competition Bureau published its Strategic Vision outlining how it will deliver the benefits of competition to Canadians from 2020 to 2024. As markets evolve, the Bureau will be at the forefront of the digital economy through strong enforcement and promotion activities.



In executing this Vision, the Bureau will focus its efforts on sectors that matter to Canadians, such as telecommunications, financial services, health, online marketing, and infrastructure. Over the next four years, the Bureau will notably:

Host an annual Digital Enforcement Summit. These events will bring together domestic and foreign partners to foster an exchange around the challenges and opportunities for competition enforcement in the digital age.

Create a Digital Enforcement Office that will provide specialized technological assistance to support the Bureau's work.

Digital economic activity is growing at a remarkable pace in Canada and it is changing the way businesses and consumers interact. The transition to a more digital economy creates benefits and efficiencies that drive innovation and economic growth, offering Canadians new and better products and services to meet their unique needs. By focusing its enforcement and advocacy efforts on the digital economy, the Bureau aims to foster continued economic growth while protecting Canadians from anti-competitive and deceptive conduct.

"Our Strategic Vision outlines how we will focus our efforts and renew the Competition Bureau in today's digital age over the coming four years. It will be a guide for our work in establishing the Bureau as a world-leading competition agency at the forefront of the digital economy and as a champion of a culture of competition for Canada."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

