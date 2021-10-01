GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained court orders to further inform its challenge of Secure Energy Services Inc.'s acquisition of Tervita Corporation before the Competition Tribunal.

The court orders require Albright Flush Systems Ltd., AQT Water Management Inc., and Galatea Technologies Inc., who have information relevant to the Bureau's challenge, to produce records and written information relating to the provision of waste disposal services. The Bureau may seek additional court orders as this matter unfolds.