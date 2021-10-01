Competition Bureau obtains court orders related to its challenge of Secure's acquisition of Tervita Français
Oct 01, 2021, 10:45 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained court orders to further inform its challenge of Secure Energy Services Inc.'s acquisition of Tervita Corporation before the Competition Tribunal.
The court orders require Albright Flush Systems Ltd., AQT Water Management Inc., and Galatea Technologies Inc., who have information relevant to the Bureau's challenge, to produce records and written information relating to the provision of waste disposal services. The Bureau may seek additional court orders as this matter unfolds.
The Bureau previously concluded that Secure's acquisition of Tervita is likely to substantially lessen competition for services provided at oil and gas waste disposal facilities in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) – likely resulting in customers paying higher prices and suffering reductions in service quality.
Quick Facts
- Pre-merger, Secure and Tervita were the two largest suppliers, and in many areas, the only suppliers of oil and gas waste services in the WCSB and vigorously competed with one another to win customers.
- The WCSB, which spans southwestern Manitoba, southern Saskatchewan, Alberta, northeastern British Columbia and the southwest corner of the Northwest Territories, contains one of the world's largest reserves of petroleum and natural gas.
- The Bureau's application challenging the transaction remains before the Tribunal.
