MONTREAL, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Compass Analytics, a leading Canadian data consulting firm, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Dataiku, the world's leading Universal AI platform. This collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions to businesses across Canada, empowering them to harness the full potential of their data.

Compass Analytics, a bilingual Canadian system integrator partner, brings extensive expertise in data engineering, ML, generative AI, process automation, and application development. The firm excels in leveraging technology platforms to deliver high-value, impactful solutions tailored to clients' unique needs.

Dataiku's platform is renowned for giving organizations control over their AI talent, processes, and technologies to unleash the creation of analytics, models, and agents. By bringing together Dataiku's robust Universal AI Platform with Compass Analytics' deep industry knowledge, clients can expect transformative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive business growth.

Through this collaboration, Compass Analytics will offer a comprehensive suite of Dataiku specific services, including Platform Strategy and Use Case Implementation, Legacy Platform Transitions, and Training and Support. Full details of Dataiku services can be found on Compass Analytics' partnership website.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dataiku to bring advanced AI capabilities to Canadian enterprises," said William Chan, Co-Founder & CEO at Compass Analytics. "Canadian companies have signalled they are ready to invest in artificial intelligence and this collaboration enables us to provide our clients with state-of-the-art tools and expertise, driving innovation and fostering data-driven decision-making across industries."

"Partnering with Compass in Canada allows us to bring tangible AI transformation to industries like finance, retail, and telecommunications," said Taye Mohler, Dataiku VP of Partnerships for the Americas. "By combining Compass's deep industry knowledge with Dataiku's Universal AI Platform, we're enabling organizations to move from data to impact faster—whether that means reducing fraud, optimizing supply chains, or improving customer satisfaction."

For more information about the partnership and services offered, please visit Compass Analytics' website.

About Compass Analytics

Compass Analytics is a premier Canadian data consulting firm specializing in digital transformation planning, data engineering, machine learning, and application development. Partnering with some of the world's largest multinational companies, Compass Analytics delivers innovative tools and solutions that empower clients to gain a competitive edge in their respective industries.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, uniting the technology, teams, and operations needed for companies to build intelligence into their daily operations, from modern analytics to Generative AI. Together, they design, develop, and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth.

