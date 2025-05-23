Compass Analytics Achieves Alteryx Authorized Professional Services Partner (APSP)

Milestone recognizes Compass's proven Alteryx expertise and trusted implementation capabilities

MONTREAL, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Compass Analytics, a leading Canadian data consulting firm, is proud to announce its certification as an Alteryx Authorized Professional Services Partner (APSP) — a designation reserved for partners who demonstrate deep technical expertise and consistent success in implementing Alteryx solutions.

The Alteryx APSP program enables customers to easily identify and engage with partners who demonstrate advanced product knowledge, certified consultants, and a consistent track record of delivering measurable results. As an APSP, Compass joins an elite group of partners capable of leading strategic deployments of Alteryx.

"This achievement is a testament to Compass Analytics' commitment to excellence and proven ability to drive transformative outcomes for clients using Alteryx," said Ben Sudol, Strategic Alliances Manager at Alteryx.

As an Alteryx Authorized Professional Services Partner (APSP), Compass Analytics brings:

Certified Alteryx professionals with hands-on implementation experience

with hands-on implementation experience Proven delivery methodologies and planning frameworks

and planning frameworks A strong track record of customer satisfaction and success

of customer satisfaction and success A passion for solving complex business challenges and making customers successful

"We are thrilled to achieve the highest level of certification and recognition from Alteryx," said William Chan, Co-Founder & CEO at Compass Analytics. "This recognition further confirms Compass as one of North America's leading data analytics consulting firms and is a testament to our team's expertise and capabilities. We are deeply grateful to our clients for trusting us to deliver their most impactful projects."

Compass Analytics becoming APSP certified further positions Compass Analytics as a strategic partner for organizations looking to accelerate their analytics initiatives and maximize ROI with Alteryx.

To learn more about Compass Analytics and its Alteryx capabilities, visit https://www.compassdata.ca

About Compass Analytics

Compass Analytics is a premier Canadian data consulting firm specializing in digital transformation planning, data engineering, machine learning, and application development. Partnering with some of the world's largest multinational companies, Compass Analytics delivers innovative tools and solutions that empower clients to gain a competitive edge in their respective industries.

About Alteryx

Alteryx offers a leading AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics that delivers actionable insights by automating analytics. Alteryx helps enterprises transform complex, disconnected data into a clean, AI-ready state. Whether you're creating financial forecasts, analyzing supplier performance, segmenting customer data, analyzing employee retention, or building competitive AI applications from your proprietary data, Alteryx makes it easy to cleanse, blend, and analyze data to unlock the unique insights that drive impactful decisions.

SOURCE Compass Analytics Services Inc.

William Chan, [email protected]