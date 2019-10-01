Community Support Organizations Collaborate with Ontario Health Teams to Alleviate Pressure on Hospitals

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - October is Community Support Month and organizations that deliver home and community care are working hard to create partnerships with Ontario Health Teams to deliver seamless services to Ontarians in need.

During this time of intense transformation and health care system change community care frontline providers are on the ground supporting seniors and persons with physical disabilities to remain in their own homes and communities. Since these services encompass health promotion, preventative services and re-enablement services, they not only meet a client's current needs, but, more importantly, they defend against decline and more serious needs in the future.

There are over 25 different services including personal care and home helps, Meals on Wheels, Alzheimer and adult day programs, transportation to medical appointments, caregiver support, and hospice and palliative care services.

While more long-term care beds are needed, until increased capacity is ready, additional resources for the home and community support sector will help alleviate current pressure on the healthcare system and meet the needs of the vulnerable public clients that desperately need support now.

"Not-for-profit home and community care providers are excited to break down barriers and work even more closely with their local partners to better serve clients and patients in their area," says Deborah Simon, CEO of Ontario Community Support Association. "Community Support Month highlights the amazing frontline work these organizations do – work that helps take the pressure off the health system during this time of change."

Here are the specific celebration days for the month:

Sept. 30 – Oct. 4 Meals on Wheels Week October 2 Congregate Dining Day October 4 Supportive Housing/Assisted Living Day October 7 Respite Services Day October 7-11 Community Care Worker Week October 9 Client Intervention and Assistance (CIA) Day October 11 Friendly Visiting/Telephone Reassurance Day October 18 Home Help/Maintenance Services Day October 14-18 Adult Day Program Week October 21 Transportation Services Day October 22 Capacity Builders' PSW Training Day October 22 OCSA AGM October 23-24 OCSA's CommunityConnect Conference October 25 Attendant Services Day October 28 Hospice and Palliative Care Services Day

About OCSA

Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA) represents close to 240 not-for-profit organizations that provide home care and community support services that help seniors and people with disabilities live independently in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. These compassionate and cost-effective services improve quality of life and prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, emergency room visits and premature institutionalization. They are the key to a sustainable health care system for Ontario.

