LOYALIST, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Mark Gerretsen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands and His Worship Jim Hegadorn, Mayor of Loyalist Township, announced more than $16.5 million in funding to retrofit the W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre in Loyalist Township.

Funding will support upgrades to the W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre to improve the safety, accessibility, and environmental performance of the facility. Work will include replacing the aquatics facility, improving accessibility and mechanical systems, renovating the arena and library, and installing energy-saving components. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 38.6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 207 tonnes annually.

Once complete, this community hub will provide residents with access to a state-of-the-art facility where they can connect with each other and access community and recreational programs and services.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Quality community and recreational infrastructure is vital to community well-being and development. Today's important announcement will provide residents in Loyalist with an accessible, modern and green facility they can enjoy for years to come. Our Government will continue to work with its provincial, territorial, and municipal partners to invest in local community infrastructure, promote climate action, and build more resilient and inclusive communities."

Mark Gerretsen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre is a valuable recreational and community space that has served our residents and surrounding communities for more than 40 years. Green investments in the Recreation Centre will modernize the facility, restore, and enhance aquatic services and improve facility accessibility for everyone. The project will also incorporate several energy conservation measures which will help to decrease energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions from the facility, further contributing to the Township's Climate Action Plan."

His Worship Jim Hegadorn, Mayor of Loyalist Township

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $16.5 million in this project through Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB).

is investing over in this project through Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022 . Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 .

. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from to until . The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 .

to until . Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

