OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Vaccination, in combination with personal protective measures, are critical tools to protect against infectious respiratory diseases. Community-driven initiatives are fundamental in fostering confidence in vaccination, particularly during respiratory illness season as people return to more indoor activities, such as school and holiday gatherings.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced a renewed commitment to the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) of over $9.5 million in 2023-2024 to 53 organizations to help people in Canada have access to vaccines, as well as accurate information on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines so that they can make informed vaccination choices.

This investment will support community-based partners across the country to build on previously funded projects supporting vaccine confidence, uptake and access to vaccines. The work of these organizations will help people in Canada keep themselves, their families and their communities healthy, while also contributing to a reduction in pressure on health care systems across the country.

The IPF is the first and only federal grants and contributions program designed to build capacity for evidence-informed vaccination communication, support community-based immunization education, promotion, and outreach, and build the capacity of health care providers as vaccinators. The ultimate goal is to increase vaccine confidence and uptake in Canada, particularly among underserved communities and those with persisting gaps in vaccine coverage.

The IPF program has demonstrated clear results with its COVID-specific investments throughout the pandemic. Through these investments, more than 100 IPF funding recipients tailored over 23,000 evidence-informed, equity-based and culturally safe COVID-19 resources and services for the audiences they served. The investments resulted in more than 350,000 vaccinations of individuals within marginalized and undeserved communities who may not have otherwise chosen to be vaccinated or may have experienced barriers to accessing vaccines. Approximately 1 million individuals accessed in-person programming efforts and online information materials were accessed over 19 million times.

Quotes

"The science is clear – vaccines save lives. Community-led projects funded through the Immunization Partnership Fund were essential to sharing credible vaccine information throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to do so well into the future. By engaging in conversations and breaking down barriers to care, we can reduce vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccine uptake. This will lead to better health outcomes for Canadians, and better protect our healthcare system."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"As we prepare for the fall and winter months, we need to build on the capacity and knowledge gained in the past years in protecting ourselves, our health workforce and each other. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw that the work led by community-based organizations is crucial to effectively reach underserved and under-vaccinated populations, as they provide tailored outreach and interventions to fill information gaps and reduce barriers to vaccination.”

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer

Public Health Agency of Canada

Quick Facts

Launched in 2016, the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) is a key element of the Public Health Agency of Canada's vaccination initiatives. The IPF is an important lever to identify and help address gaps in vaccine acceptance and empower people in Canada to make informed vaccine decisions.

vaccination initiatives. The IPF is an important lever to identify and help address gaps in vaccine acceptance and empower people in to make informed vaccine decisions. IPF initially invested approximately $4 million a year for five years (2016-2021) through Budget 2016. As part of Canada's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the Government of Canada invested an additional $54 million over three years (2020-2023) for community projects to support COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake.

a year for five years (2016-2021) through Budget 2016. As part of COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the Government of invested an additional over three years (2020-2023) for community projects to support COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake. The reasons for vaccine hesitancy are complex, and may include a number of intersecting factors, such as concerns about vaccine safety, experiences of stigma and mistrust, belief in misinformation and disinformation, and logistical, financial and other barriers to vaccination.

Investments through the Immunization Partnership Fund are one way the Government of Canada is reaching vaccine-hesitant individuals in Canada , particularly among underserved communities and those with persisting gaps in vaccine coverage.

is reaching vaccine-hesitant individuals in , particularly among underserved communities and those with persisting gaps in vaccine coverage. Between October 23 and November 10, 2023 , eligible organizations were invited to submit a letter of intent for funding if they have innovative approaches that are tailored and responsive to the needs of populations that have been identified as a priority, to help build vaccine literacy, strengthen vaccine confidence and reduce barriers to vaccination.

, eligible organizations were invited to submit a letter of intent for funding if they have innovative approaches that are tailored and responsive to the needs of populations that have been identified as a priority, to help build vaccine literacy, strengthen vaccine confidence and reduce barriers to vaccination. To build on the success of the previously funded COVID-19 program, PHAC will continue to support community based organizations to help increase vaccine confidence and uptake among marginalized priority populations through various stages in life.

Associated Links

Immunization Partnership Fund

Vaccination and Immunization

