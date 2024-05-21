OTTAWA, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Rural and Francophone minority communities are key to both Canada's long-term growth and our linguistic vitality. However, these communities face unique economic and demographic challenges. That is why the Government of Canada is launching two new pilots this fall to attract the skilled workers they need to grow their economies and communities.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, launched the community application process for the Rural Community Immigration Pilot and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot. Interested economic development organizations across Canada are invited to apply for one or both of the pilots. These organizations will submit an application on behalf of their communities, and must demonstrate their eligibility and show how immigration will strengthen their local economies.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will select up to 15 communities to participate in the pilots based on their economic needs, the availability of services and programs to assist newcomers, and the capacity of their economic development organizations to partner with IRCC. IRCC will announce the selected participants in the coming months and will begin their onboarding and training this fall.

All interested organizations must apply using IRCC's questionnaire by July 2, 2024.

Quote

"Promoting growth and vitality in rural and Francophone minority communities is crucial to our national identity, and we recognize the unique economic, linguistic and cultural contributions that newcomers bring to these areas. That is why we are introducing these new pilots and inviting rural and Francophone minority communities outside Quebec to apply. I look forward to working together to address the diverse needs of these communities across Canada."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick Facts

Together, the Rural Community Immigration Pilot and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot will allow IRCC to process up to 5,500 permanent resident applications per year.

The inclusion of new Francophone communities in regional economic immigration programs is a core measure of IRCC's Policy on Francophone Immigration.

On October 31, 2023 , IRCC released An Immigration System for Canada's Future—a report that lays out a pathway for strengthening our immigration system to better meet the needs of our country and of newcomers. As part of the work to implement the actions identified in the report, IRCC continues to explore opportunities to enhance regional immigration, including through the Rural Community Immigration Pilot.

