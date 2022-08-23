Government of Canada making investments across British Columbia to refresh community spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and robust tourism attractions are key to building vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout northern British Columbia, communities are ready to welcome back residents and visitors to enjoy accessible public spaces and new and improved tourism experiences.

Aerial picture of Prince Rupert that reads Northern B.C. projects receive over $2.9M in funding (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Upgrading existing infrastructure and building new public assets will help municipalities across British Columbia provide better access to recreational programs and facilities, growing economic opportunities, creating jobs, and improving community wellness.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $2.6 million through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for eight projects, and $297,498 through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) for three projects, located throughout northern British Columbia.

These investments will enable the upgrade of public spaces and enhancement of tourism experiences in many communities spanning from Smithers and Hazelton, from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii, and more.

The Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society, who hosted today's event, are receiving $500,000 in CCRF funding.

With this funding, the Society will design and construct the Cloudberry Trail. The project will create a multi-use pathway away from busy roadways that will provide safe access for people of all abilities, as an expansion of the Kaien Island Trail network. It will also create opportunities for local businesses.

The CCRF and TRF programs both launched in the summer of 2021. The CCRF provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

The TRF provides $500 million over two years to RDAs and Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to support tourism businesses and organizations with adapting their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is supporting economic development in communities across Northern British Columbia. We are helping small- and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces and tourism experiences that will bring people together and grow our communities."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"With this funding, Kaien Trails is looking forward to building the first segment of the Cloudberry Trail, an important link to expanding access to outdoor recreation opportunities in Prince Rupert. Local societies like Kaien Trails play an integral role in helping to advocate, build and maintain amenities to make Prince Rupert a world class place to live, work and play. We are thankful for the Government of Canada's contribution to this project, and look forward to the support from local industrial partners to see the full build-out of the Cloudberry Trail and Kaien Island trail network."

- Sean Carlson, President, The Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society

Quick Facts

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity:



adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines,



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Tourism Relief Fund

The TRF is helping position Canada as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by:

as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by:

empowering tourism businesses to create new or enhance existing tourism experiences and products to attract more local and domestic visitors



helping the sector reposition itself to welcome international visitors, by providing the best Canadian tourism experiences we have to offer the world

Eligible applicants include tourism entities that cater mainly to visitors, such as businesses, not-for-profit organizations, such as tourism associations, and band councils or other Indigenous organizations and cooperatives.

Backgrounder

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $2.6 million through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for eight projects, and $297,498 through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) for three projects, all located throughout northern British Columbia.

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

Nisga'a Village of Gitwinksihlkw

Construct hiking trails in Nisga'a community of Gitwinksihlkw.

$399,980

The Village of Port Clements

Upgrade Port Clements Community Park in the Village of Port Clements.

$101,205

Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society

Design and Construction of Cloudberry Trail in Prince Rupert.

$500,000

Nuxalk Nation

Redevelop Kimsquit Traditional Resource in Trail.

$500,000

Gitxaala Nation

Construct outdoor community infrastructure.

$445,500

The Village of Hazelton

Upgrade the Bastion Community Park in Hazelton.

$30,000

The Village of Telkwa

Replace playground equipment at BBQ Grounds in Telkwa.

$225,000

Smithers Skate Park Society

Complete the Phase I expansion of the Smithers Skate Park.

$462,346

Tourism Relief Fund

The Moresby Explorers Ltd.

Build staff housing to scale-up tourism activities in Haida Gwaii.

$99,999

Spirit Bear Adventures Ltd.

Upgrade the lodge in Great Bear Rainforest to meet COVID protocols.

$99,999

Bear Enterprises Ltd.

Renovate and upgrade the Burnie Glacier Chalet.

Associated Links:

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Pacific Economic Development, [email protected]; Jillian Glover, Communications Manager,Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]