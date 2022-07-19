Upgrading existing infrastructure and building new public assets will help municipalities across British Columbia provide better access to recreational programs and facilities, growing economic opportunities, creating jobs, and improving community wellness.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $4.3 million through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for 13 projects, and $406,647 through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) for five projects, all located throughout central and northern Vancouver Island.

These investments will enable the upgrade of public spaces and enhancement of tourism experiences in many communities spanning from Ladysmith to Port Hardy. The Regional District of Nanaimo, host of today's announcement, received $500,000 in CCRF funding to improve Jack Bagley Community Park in Nanoose Bay.

With this funding, the Regional District will develop new pickleball and tennis courts, a new event space and picnic shelter, and several accessibility enhancements. The project will support community engagement, encourage sport tourism in the region, and create a hub for outdoor recreation programming.

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder below.

The CCRF and TRF programs both launched in the summer of 2021. The CCRF provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

The TRF provides $500 million over two years to RDAs and Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to support tourism businesses and organizations with adapting their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

Quotes

"These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development in communities across British Columbia. We have helped put small- and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces and tourism experiences that will bring people together and help communities in our province grow and thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The Regional District of Nanaimo is grateful to the Government of Canada's for supporting the revitalization of community spaces such as community parks which are more important than ever to our residents and their well-being," said Tyler Brown, RDN Chair. "Thanks to receiving grants such as the Canada Community Revitalization Fund there will be improvements to the Jack Bagley Community Park in Nanoose Bay to improve accessibility and encourage a wider diversity of activities that will be enjoyed at the park by all."

- Tyler Brown, Chair, Regional District of Nanaimo

Quick Facts

CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines,



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients will include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.





The TRF helps position Canada as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by:

as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by: empowering tourism businesses to create new or enhance existing tourism experiences and products to attract more local and domestic visitors



helping the sector reposition itself to welcome international visitors, by providing the best Canadian tourism experiences we have to offer the world

Eligible applicants include tourism entities that cater mainly to visitors, such as businesses, not-for-profit organizations, such as tourism associations, and band councils or other Indigenous organizations and cooperatives.

Backgrounder: Communities throughout central and northern Vancouver Island receive funding to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

Ahousaht First Nations

Renovate Thunderbird Hall in Ahousaht, B.C.

$139,458

Cape Mudge Indian Band

Install lighting at We Wai Kai sports field in Campbell River, B.C.

$750,000

Town of Comox

Demolish an existing building and construct a new marine services building in Comox, B.C.

$380,000

Denman Island Community Education Society

Create an outdoor multi-use community space on Denman Island.

$93,850

Stz'uminus First Nation

Revitalize downtown Oyster Bay.

$521,900

District of Lantzville

Upgrade the main street in the village core of Lantzville, B.C.

$487,500

Protection Island Lions Club

Renovate facilities at the Beacon House on Protection Island.

$13,000

Regional District of Nanaimo

Construct sport courts and improve Jack Bagley Park.

$500,000

Parksville & District Historical Society

Construct a new entrance pavilion at the Parksville Museum.

$90,000

City of Parksville

Upgrade the Lions Ventureland Playground in Parksville, B.C.

$300,000

Village of Port Alice

Repair and construct pedestrian walkways in Port Alice, B.C.

$97,500

District of Ucluelet

Build bike lanes, improve accessibility, and beautify a section of Peninsula Road in Ucluelet, B.C.

$750,000

Regional District of Mount Waddington

Renovate the boardwalk in Winter Harbour, B.C.

$259,720

Tourism Relief Fund

Ay Lelum The Good House of Design Inc.

Design and produce authentic Indigenous tourism products for the B.C. market.

$99,999

CruisePlus Management Ltd.

Enhance cruise packages to promote multi-day tourism across B.C.

$99,999

Coastal Rainforest Safaris Inc.

Acquire new boat to expand tour capacity in Port Hardy, B.C.

$99,999

Farewell Harbour Lodge Ltd.

Upgrade remote lodge facilities on Berry Island to capture wellness market.

$99,999

Cedar House Gallery Ltd.

Enhance an Indigenous art gallery in Ucluelet, B.C.

$6,651

