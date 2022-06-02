Communities across Northern BC receive funding to renovate public spaces and make tourism more accessible

Upgrading existing community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced total investments of over $1.8 million through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for five projects in Northern BC. Public spaces in Prince George, Burns Lake, Houston, and McBride will be upgraded to better serve the community for years to come.

Minister Sajjan also announced $150,500 through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) to support the Northern British Columbia Tourism Association with attracting new visitors by facilitating tourism experiences that are more accessible to people with mobility, sensory, and neuro-diverse disabilities.

The CCRF and TRF were both launched in the summer of 2021. The CCRF provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces.

The TRF provides $500 million over two years to RDAs and Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to support tourism businesses and organizations with adapting their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth.

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting communities all across British Columbia. We have helped put small- and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces and tourism experiences that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"It is working in partnership with all levels of government that makes our communities resilient. It is the community partners who make these places home."

- Tracy Calogheros, CEO at The Exploration Place

CCRF funding will support two major streams of activity:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines,



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients will include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

The TRF will help position Canada as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by:

as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by: empowering tourism businesses to create new or enhance existing tourism experiences and products to attract more local and domestic visitors



helping the sector reposition itself to welcome international visitors, by providing the best Canadian tourism experiences we have to offer the world

Eligible applicants include tourism entities that cater mainly to visitors, such as businesses, not-for-profit organizations, such as tourism associations, and band councils or other Indigenous organizations and cooperatives.

Communities across Northern BC receive funding to renovate public spaces and make tourism more accessible

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced total investments of over $1.8 million through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for five projects in Northern BC. He also announced over $150,000 through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF).

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

Fraser-Fort George Museum Society

Renovate the Exploration Place Museum & Science Centre with structural upgrades. Funding will also help build a new indoor biome, living plant wall, commercial kitchen and expanded traveling exhibit gallery to help accommodate increased visitor traffic.

$750,000

Canadian Mental Health Association of Northern BC

Upgrade the outdoor space at the Connections Clubhouse with new fencing and a greenhouse for patrons to grow produce and learn new skills.

$29,800

Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association

Refurbish a downhill mountain biking trail at the Boer Mountain Recreational site to improve accessibility and increase ridership.

$114,375

Corporation of the Village of McBride

Upgrade the 105-year-old Bill Clark Memorial Park and Ball Diamond with new spectator stands and dugouts, a scorekeeping booth and scoreboard, building fencing, and picnic area.

$252,134

District of Houston

Increase the accessibility of 10th street in downtown Houston with new paving, lighting, signage, and other beautification elements.

$656,250

Tourism Relief Fund

Northern British Columbia Tourism Association

Create a more inclusive and diverse local tourism sector by identifying and implementing accessible experiences for travelers with disabilities.

$150,500

