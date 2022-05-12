By purchasing their favourite food and beverage items in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald's app, and through McDelivery® via Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes and DoorDash, to buying nostalgic swag from the McDonald's Canada x Peace Collective collection, Canadians stepped up to help raise more than $5.7 million to support families with sick children across Canada.

"The results from McHappy Day are amazing, and we're pleased to make a difference in the lives of wonderful families across our communities," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. "Thank you to our incredible guests, franchisees, restaurant teams, crew and supplier partners for participating in McHappy Day, and helping to make a truly meaningful impact for so many."

Across the country, one in four Canadians has either stayed at a Ronald McDonald House or knows someone who has, with the organization supporting up to 527 families every night. The money raised from McHappy Day, along with the continuous funds raised throughout the year, will help families with sick children across Canada stay together during treatment, so they can focus on what truly matters – their child's health.

"My family and I are incredibly thankful for RMHC Alberta for supporting us for over 200 nights while our baby, Ezra, received urgent care at the Alberta Children's Hospital," said the Marfo Family from Lac La Biche, Alberta. "During this difficult time, RMHC allowed us to focus on our child's health while they took care of everything else. Thank you to everyone across Canada who participated in McHappy Day to help families like ours and so many others."

While in an average year, RMHC is able to support more than 26,000 families from over 3,400 Canadian communities, the need is still greater than ever. Yearly, up to 45,000 families in Canada¹ are left without the comfort and support of the RMHC House Program®. The funds raised on McHappy Day will help expand the services provided by RMHC, including building new houses for families in need, like in Winnipeg where a new house is set to open its doors to more than double its support for families across Manitoba and Northern Ontario this summer, increasing the number of beds from 14 to 40.

People across the country can continue supporting the good RMHC does all year-round in the following ways:

Extended by popular demand, Canadians can purchase a piece from the limited-edition McDonald's Canada x Peace Collective collection of tees, sweatshirts and more, featuring iconic McDonaldland® characters. A portion of the proceeds from every sale supports RMHC and families with sick children across Canada . Visit Peace-Collective.com.

Guests can 'Round up for RMHC' on any order at participating restaurants to support RMHC all year long.

Donating to a local Ronald McDonald House® or setting up a monthly donation any time at https://www.rmhccanada.ca/donate.

Facts:

McHappy Day is McDonald's Canada's largest charity-driven program. Since its inception in 1977, McHappy Day has helped RMHC support more than 436,000 families across Canada .

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® CANADA )

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

¹ Estimated need using Canadian Institute for Health Information Discharge Abstract Database (DAD) and NACRS data. 2018.

