GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections has entered into a compliance agreement with Robert Gibbs for events that took place during the 42nd federal general election in October 2015.

Robert Gibbs, co-owner of Romar Communications Ltd., has acknowledged that he hired three individuals to develop a website for a candidate's campaign during the general election. Romar Communications Ltd. paid a portion of the value of the work of these individuals to them, but Mr. Gibbs presented it to the campaign as having been performed by volunteers. As the individuals were remunerated for their services, the work they performed was not volunteer labour.

The campaign had no knowledge of having received the benefit, valued at $6,000.

By signing the compliance agreement, Robert Gibbs accepts responsibility for having circumvented the contribution rules in the Canada Elections Act (the Act) that prohibit any person or entity—other than an individual who is a Canadian citizen or is a permanent resident—from making a contribution under the Act.

As part of the terms and conditions of the agreement, Robert Gibbs agreed to pay $7,500 to the Receiver General to reimburse the value of the illegal non-monetary contribution made by Romar Communications Ltd., as well as the amount that the campaign had returned to Romar Communications Ltd. to pay the individuals who performed the work, but was never paid over to them.

The full text of the compliance agreement is available on the Commissioner of Canada Elections' website at: www.cef-cce.ca.

Compliance agreements are voluntary and outline the terms and conditions that the Commissioner considers necessary to ensure compliance with the Act, including the payment of an amount to the Receiver General. The ability to negotiate enhanced compliance agreements has been in place since April 1, 2019. These agreements may include a statement by the individual or organization ("contracting party") admitting responsibility for the act or omission constituting the offence. The admission of responsibility does not constitute a criminal conviction by a court of law and does not create a criminal record for the contracting party. More information about compliance agreements can be found at sections 517 to 521 of the Canada Elections Act.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

