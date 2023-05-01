GATINEAU, QC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 26, 2023, the Commissioner of Canada Elections (the Commissioner), Caroline J. Simard, announced on her website the laying of a charge under the Canada Elections Act and two charges under the Criminal Code.

The charges relate to an investigation into an individual who acted as the official agent for a candidate during the 43rd federal general election and as the financial agent for an electoral district association. This individual, in their role as the official agent for a candidate, is charged with providing the Chief Electoral Officer with the candidate's electoral campaign return, which contained false information. The individual is also charged with committing two counts of theft of a value of more than $5,000 while acting in their roles of official agent and financial agent.

The charges were filed on April 17, 2023 in the City of Newmarket, in Ontario.

Details of the charges can be found on the Commissioner's website at www.cef-cce.ca.

The Commissioner is the independent officer responsible for ensuring that the Canada Elections Act is complied with and enforced. The Commissioner's Office is distinct from Elections Canada, which is responsible for the administration of the Act and federal elections.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.

