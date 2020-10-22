Commissioner of Canada Elections Announces the Laying of Canada Elections Act and Criminal Code Charges

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections, Yves Côté, has announced that two charges have been laid under the Canada Elections Act and a joint charge has been laid under the Criminal Code.

David Berlin, former leader of the deregistered Bridge Party of Canada, is charged with causing the official agent of Karim Rizkallah, a Bridge Party candidate in the electoral district of Ottawa West–Nepean, to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with an electoral campaign return containing false or misleading information.

Daniel Berlin is charged with obstructing the work of the Commissioner of Canada Elections by knowingly making a false or misleading statement during the course of the Commissioner's investigation.

David Berlin and Daniel Berlin are also facing a joint charge of fraud of more than $5,000 under the Criminal Code.

The charges, which are in relation to events arising out of the October 2015 general election, were filed on October 8, 2020 in the Ontario Court of Justice, in Toronto. Details of the charges can be found on the Commissioner's website at www.cef-cce.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

For further information: specific to this matter: Public Prosecution Service of Canada Media Relations,m 613-954-7803, or at www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca; General information: Commissioner of Canada Elections Media Relations, [email protected]

