Commissioner of Canada Elections announces 17 administrative monetary penalties for Canada Elections Act violations

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of 17 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

To maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

The AMPs were issued to:

Financial agents

The financial agent of a deregistered electoral district association for failing to provide the association's financial returns within six months of its deregistration.

The financial agent of a 2019 nomination contestant who failed to return the amount of a contribution that exceeded the limit and who provided a return that did not contain the information required by the Act.

Official agents

Three official agents who failed to pay claims related to the 2019 general election by the required deadline.

The official agent of a candidate during the 2019 general election who failed to report on the payment of a claim and the source of the funds used to pay the claim, by the required deadline. The same official agent also failed to provide the statement of unpaid claims and loans by the required deadline.

Four individuals who served as official agents for the purposes of the 2021 general election, who failed to dispose of the campaign's surplus by the required deadline.

The official agent of a candidate during a 2022 by-election in 2022 who failed to provide the campaign's financial return by the required deadline.

Nomination contestant

A nomination contestant in 2019 who accepted campaign contributions that exceeded the limit set out in the Act and deposited them into his personal bank account, used a personal credit card to pay election expenses, and signed a declaration that contained false or misleading information.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

The CCE is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act. The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and carries out a different mandate.

