GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of 22 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

To maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

The AMPs were issued to:

Financial agents of deregistered electoral district associations for failure to return contributions that exceeded the contribution limit and failure to submit the financial reports required by the Act.

Official agents of candidates during the 2019 and 2021 federal general elections who did not comply with the requirements set out in the Act related to the disposal of a campaign's surplus, the payment of claims, or the submission of campaign returns.

A candidate during the 2019 federal general election who signed a declaration containing false or misleading information and made campaign contributions exceeding the limit set by the Act.

The Chief Agent of a deregistered party who did not provide financial reports to the Chief Electoral Officer.

Several individuals who made ineligible contributions or who paid or incurred election expenses when they were not eligible to do so.

AMPs are administrative tools that the CCE can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

The CCE is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and carries out a different mandate.

