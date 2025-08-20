GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of 11 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) and an undertaking to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

To maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

A contestant during the federal general election of 2021 who failed to appoint a replacement financial agent without delay.

The official agent of a candidate during the 2021 federal general election who failed to report on the payment of a claim and the source of the funds used to pay the claim, within the required deadline.

The financial agent of a candidate during the leadership contest of a party in 2020 who failed to report on the payment of a claim or loan and the source of the funds used to pay it, within the required deadline.

The official agent of a candidate during the 2021 federal general election who failed to dispose of the campaign's surplus within the required deadline.

A union that failed to open a separate bank account dedicated exclusively to its electoral activities.

The financial agent of a deregistered electoral district association for failing to provide the financial return within six months of its deregistration.

The official agent of a candidate during the 2021 federal general election who failed to provide the campaign's financial returns within the required deadline.

The official agent of a candidate during the 2021 federal general election who provided a campaign's financial return that did not substantially set out the information required under the Act.

A contestant during a nomination contest in 2021 who failed to appoint an auditor without delay.

A contestant during a nomination contest in 2021 who signed a declaration that contained false or misleading information.

The official agent of a candidate during the 2021 federal general election who failed to dispose of the campaign's expenses within the required deadline.

In addition, the CCE accepted an undertaking from the official agent of an electoral district association who failed to pay the Receiver General the amount of two ineligible contributions.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

An undertaking is a pledge made by a person or entity that did not comply with a requirement of the Act and accepted by the Commissioner. Undertakings aim to ensure compliance with the Act.

The CCE is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act. The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and carries out a different mandate.

