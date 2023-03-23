GATINEAU, QC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced the publication of a compliance agreement and three administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address contraventions under the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

The compliance agreement was entered into with an individual who was hired as an election officer for committing an offence under the Act in the course of his duties. The Act prohibits election officers from using personal information obtained in the course of their employment for purposes other than those related to their duties.

The election officer in this matter acknowledged that during the 44th federal general election, he made a note of the name and address of an individual who had come to the polling station to register. Approximately two and a half weeks later, he went to the individual's address to have a personal conversation. This improper use of personal information obtained by an election officer constitutes an offence under the Act.

By entering into this compliance agreement, the individual acknowledges and accepts responsibility for committing an offence under the Act. As part of the terms and conditions of the agreement, among other things, the individual undertook to pay a total amount of $100 to the Receiver General and agreed not to use the information obtained in his role as an election officer for any personal reason or to contact the individual involved.

Notices of violation imposing AMPs were also issued to three financial agents for nomination contestants who failed to file contestants' nomination campaign returns and other required documents within the required time frame.

AMPs and compliance agreements are compliance and enforcement tools that the Commissioner can use to address contraventions of the Act. They are made public on the CCE's website to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act. More information about AMPs and compliance agreements can be found in the Commissioner's Compliance and Enforcement Policy.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Canada Elections Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act.

