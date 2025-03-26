OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - When the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) system was launched externally on October 21, 2024, a 180-day transition period was introduced to grant commercial importers additional time to post their financial security electronically while benefitting from the Release Prior to Payment (RPP) program. In response to feedback received from stakeholders, the CBSA will grant a 30-day extension to the transition period.

Importers will now have until 3:00 am (EDT) on May 20, 2025 to post their financial security in the CARM system. Importers who do not post financial security in CARM by May 20, 2025 will no longer be able to benefit from having their goods released electronically at the border prior to making payment of the duties and taxes. Without RPP, importers will have to pay all duties and taxes before goods can be released.

Once enrolled in the RPP program, importers are not required to visit a commercial office to pay for the duties and taxes owed at time of release of their commercial shipment. Electronic enrollment also means that importers can avoid longer paper-based processing times. As such, all importers are strongly encouraged to make arrangements to post financial security well before the deadline of May 20, 2025.

Quick Facts



Since the external launch of the CARM system, a new financial security model exists whereby all commercial importers must post their financial security in CARM either by making a deposit into their importer account or by entering into a financial security agreement with a financial security provider to benefit from the Release Prior to Payment (RPP) program.

Participating in the RPP program offers several benefits : Accelerated Goods Release: minimizing potential costs and delays Deferred Accounting and Payment for goods: improving cash flow management Enhanced Supply Chain Efficiency: reducing border wait times and expediting customs clearance



