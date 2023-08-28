The Scan & Pay feature allows Tims guests to pay for their order and earn Tims Rewards points with just one scan, creating a faster and simpler check out experience for guests.





To encourage more guests to use the feature, starting Sept. 4 and through Oct. 15 , Tim Hortons guests will earn one Scan & Pay to Win contest entry for each eligible purchase made using the Scan & Pay feature on the Tims Hortons App.





and through , Tim Hortons guests will earn one contest entry for each eligible purchase made using the Scan & Pay feature on the Tims Hortons App. Prizes available to be won in the Scan & Pay to Win contest include the 2024 Volkswagen Taos grand prize, and weekly prizes including a trip for four to attend the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic™, vacation getaways, free movies for a year, and $1,000 gas gift cards!





contest include the 2024 Volkswagen Taos grand prize, and weekly prizes including a trip for four to attend the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic™, vacation getaways, free movies for a year, and gas gift cards! To use the Scan & Pay feature for purchases at Tims restaurants, Tims Rewards members simply need to link any credit card – like the Tims® Credit Card – in the Tims app and then turn on the Scan & Pay feature.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons will soon offer Canadians a chance to win a brand-new 2024 Volkswagen Taos and other amazing weekly prizes through the Scan & Pay to Win contest, which kicks off on Sept. 4 and runs through Oct. 15.

Tims Rewards members will earn one Scan & Pay to Win contest entry for each eligible purchase made using the Scan & Pay feature on the Tim Hortons app. The Scan & Pay feature allows Tims guests to pay for their order and earn Tims Rewards points with just one scan, creating a faster and simpler check out experience for guests.

Coming Soon: Turn on and use the Scan & Pay feature in the Tim Hortons app and each eligible purchase earns a chance to win a 2024 Volkswagen Taos and other weekly prizes (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Coming Soon: Turn on and use the Scan & Pay feature in the Tim Hortons app and each eligible purchase earns a chance to win a 2024 Volkswagen Taos and other weekly prizes (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

In addition to the 2024 Volkswagen Taos grand prize that will be awarded at the end of the contest, here are the weekly prizes available to be won:

Thirty-five Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex ®

One trip for four to attend the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™

Five 3-Night Weekend Getaways at any Hilton ® hotel

hotel Seven $1,000 Gas Gift Cards from Journie Rewards

Gas Gift Cards from Journie Rewards Three 7-Night Vacations at any Hilton ® hotel

hotel Twenty-five Parks Canada Getaways

"We hear all the time from guests who love using Scan & Pay because of how quick and easy it makes paying for their orders on their Tims Runs. We're really excited to be giving them a chance to a win some amazing prizes with the Scan & Pay To Win contest and we're looking forward to having more Tims Rewards members try out the Scan & Pay feature for the first time," said Ernest Choi, Vice President of Digital & Loyalty at Tim Hortons.

To use the Scan & Pay feature, Tims Rewards members simply need to link any credit card – like the Tims Credit Card – or a Tims® Gift Card in the Tim Hortons app (by tapping the Scan tab on the homepage of the app and adding a payment method) and then turn on the Scan & Pay option. It takes just a single scan for guests to pay for orders with their pre-selected payment method, earn points and redeem rewards. Multiple payment methods can be securely stored in the app and it's easy for guests to toggle between their payment methods.

"Guests find Scan & Pay so convenient because they can skip the hassle of scanning for rewards, and then digging out their wallet, finding the preferred card to pay with or the right amount of cash for their order – and potentially getting change back," said Choi.

Turn on the Scan & Pay feature in the Tims app now. For the full list of prizes and details and more contest information, visit timhortons.ca/scan-and-pay-to-win.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Heritage Classic name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2023. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]