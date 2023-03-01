The new Tim Hortons Ice Cream flavours – Boston Cream, Double Double™, Maple Crunch and Campfire S'mores – will be available at grocery stores across Canada in the coming weeks.

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Four new ice cream flavours from Tim Hortons – Boston Cream, Double Double™, Maple Crunch and Campfire S'mores – are on their way to grocery stores across Canada and will be available soon at participating Co-Op, Loblaws (Maxi, No-Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Provigo, Loblaws Great Food, Fortinos and Your Independent Grocery), Longo's, Metro (Ontario), Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart stores.

Tim Hortons Ice Creams are proudly made in Canada in partnership with the Tillsonburg, Ont.-based ice cream producer Shaw's and are made with 100 per cent Canadian dairy.

Coming soon: Four new Tim Hortons Ice Cream flavours based on some classic tastes of Tims including Double Double™ and Boston Cream (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The four new addictively delicious Tim Hortons Ice Cream flavours are:

Boston Cream Ice Cream: Bursting with custard flavour, bites of donut-style pieces, and swirls of chocolate fudge ripple, this new ice cream is sure to capture the hearts of all Boston Cream fans.





Double Double™ Ice Cream: Canadians asked for Double Double™ Ice Cream, and Tims listened! Inspired by a true Canadian classic, this ice cream features the rich and smooth flavours of Tims Original Blend coffee paired perfectly with creamy and sweet accents.





Maple Crunch Ice Cream: Maple fans will love the rich maple flavour, and the maple-flavoured crunchy flakes and ripple in this new ice cream from Tims.





Campfire S'mores Ice Cream: Tims gives an iconic warm and gooey campfire treat a cool twist. Tim Hortons Campfire S'mores Ice Cream features toasted marshmallow-flavoured ice cream, chocolate ripple and crushed Graham crumbs. Plus, 100 per cent of net proceeds will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to support youth from underserved communities.

Canadians already love the premium quality and value pricing of Tim Hortons Ice Cream after the launch of the Salted Caramel Iced Capp®, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits®, Apple Fritter, and Fruit Explosion Tim Hortons Ice Creams in 2022.

"Canadians will swoon for our new deliciously creamy and full-of-flavour Tim Hortons Ice Creams. I can't wait for Tims fans to try them," said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods at Tim Hortons. "But I'm most looking forward to having Canadians join us in supporting Tim Hortons Foundation Camps with every purchase of Campfire S'mores Ice Cream."

Tim Hortons Ice Cream in Salted Caramel Iced Capp®, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits®, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion flavours are available at grocery stores nationwide.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

