WENDAKE, QC, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) come together as one voice today to highlight the outstanding determination and all the work accomplished by the community of Opitciwan, as today marks the coming into force of the Loi de la protection sociale atikamekw d'Opitciwan (LPSAO). On November 3, 2021, Opitciwan was the first authority in Quebec, and the fourth in Canada, to adopt its youth protection act.

"On behalf of the Chiefs of the AFNQL, I would like to convey my best wishes of solidarity to the community of Opitciwan. Our children are the hope and future of our peoples, and they deserve that we join forces to offer them a promising future. First Nations governments will take all measures that are at their disposal to implement the initiatives aimed at offering families and their children services that are adequate and adapted to their needs and cultures," said Lance Haymond, Acting Chief of the AFNQL.

"The coming into force of the LPSAO reflects the constant evolution and the many steps taken towards our self-determination as First Peoples. This is an opportunity for us to address current child welfare systems that have too often been focused on removing First Nations children from their homes and communities, and separated from their cultural environment. We are confident that Opitciwan's approach will motivate and inspire other communities," stated Derek Montour, President of the FNQLHSSC Board of Directors.

