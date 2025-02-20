OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police invites the public and the media to its annual Open House at the Musical Ride Centre on Saturday, February 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Open House is an opportunity for visitors to tour the stables and meet the horses and riders of Musical Ride. We will also be featuring displays and demonstrations of RCMP activities and equipment. It's a perfect chance to have your photo taken with the Musical Ride horses and their riders.

Admission is free, but we encourage visitors to bring cash or a non-perishable food item to donate to the Ottawa Food Bank. In 2024, the event raised more than $4,000 and collected approximately 2,900 pounds of food.

The Musical Ride Centre is located at 1 Sandridge Road (at St. Laurent Blvd.) and is easily accessible on OC Transpo route #7. The Centre can also be accessed from the Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway. Parking on site is free, but limited, use of public transit is encouraged.

