Columbia Valley Credit Union Partners with Flinks to Offer Open Banking Ahead of Regulations

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Columbia Valley Credit Union (CVCU), a forward-thinking credit union dedicated to innovative financial solutions, has proudly announced its partnership with Flinks, a leader in Canadian open banking. CVCU — a client of Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) who has partnered with Flinks to offer a solution to share financial data — recognizes the immense value of the simple and accessible entry point into the current open banking ecosystem the Flinks solution provides for credit unions. By choosing Flinks, CVCU leverages an industry-recognized partner whose solutions are already live in the market, ensuring an easy and efficient adoption process.

Flinks' technology assists with both data inflow and outflow, as well as efficient and reliable data analysis, providing a comprehensive solution that meets the diverse financial needs of CVCU's members.

Through Flinks, CVCU will gain access to an extensive network of accredited fintech platforms and applications. This empowers their members to seamlessly connect with a variety of innovative financial tools and services, enhancing their banking experience and offering them a wealth of new opportunities to manage and optimize their finances.

"Our partnership with Flinks marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and member service," says Rob Parker, CEO, CVCU. "The impending open banking framework will modernize Canada's financial industry, and we're excited to offer our members the benefits of this cutting-edge technology."

"By prioritizing the needs of its members and proactively adapting to regulatory shifts, this partnership with Flinks is a clear indication of CVCU's commitment to innovation," said Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf, CEO at Flinks. "We're excited to be part of CVCU's transition into the new era of financial services."

"It's great to see CVCU take advantage of Flinks' offerings to begin their open banking journey," said Erick Wong, Chief Product Officer for Central 1. "We're proud to support solutions that enable optionality and flexibility as our clients and others in the system prepare for Canada's official open banking regime."

About CVCU

Established in 1955, Columbia Valley Credit Union is a full-service financial institution that serves its members in Golden and the Columbia Valley. Columbia Valley Credit Union offers a full range of products and services and highly personalized service for members and the community. www.cvcu.bc.ca

About Flinks

Trusted by millions of individuals accessing financial services at world-class companies, Flinks enables businesses to connect to their customers' financial accounts, enrich this data, and utilize it to deliver better digital products. Serving innovators in lending, FinTech, digital banking, asset management and insurance, Flinks is becoming a global leader in financial data open banking and analytics. To learn more, visit www.flinks.com

About Central 1

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $11.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, Central 1 provides critical services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com .

